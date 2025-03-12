Wolverhampton Wanderers are showing a keen interest in signing Koni De Winter despite Molineux recruitment chiefs being in danger of facing stiff competition from Premier League rivals and Serie A sides for the Genoa star's signature when the transfer window reopens, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although head coach Vitor Pereira bolstered his defensive options with the acquisitions of Nasser Djiga and Emmanuel Agbadou ahead of the winter deadline, with the latter being Wolves' most expensive mid-season arrival thanks to completing a £16.6million switch from Reims, plans have been put in place to secure further reinforcements in the coming months.

Craig Dawson has been frozen out of the first-team picture since an alteration was made in the dugout, with the decision being made for him to train away from his senior teammates after discussions took place over cancelling his contract, and Wanderers are seeking fresh competition at the heart of their backline.

Wanderers Show Interest in Deal for De Winter

Belgium international expected to adapt to Premier League quickly

Wolves are looking to win the race to sign De Winter after he has bounced back from a hamstring injury and been in promising form for Genoa, according to GMS sources, leading to there being confidence that he would quickly adapt to the rigours of Premier League action if given the opportunity.

Wanderers' hopes of being able to land the centre-back will come down to whether they are successful in maintaining their top flight status, having moved six points clear of the relegation zone thanks to their draw with Everton last weekend, while there is an awareness that he has a price tag in excess of £25million.

GMS sources have been informed that Wolves are at risk of finding themselves in a battle with the likes of Premier League rivals West Ham United and Nottingham Forest for De Winter's services, having moved onto their radar thanks to his performances in Serie A this season, but Manchester United are not expected to make a move despite links.

The one-cap Belgium international still has three years remaining on his Genoa contract, which allows him to pocket in the region of £12,000-per-week, resulting in his current employers being in a strong negotiating position ahead of Wanderers and other suitors potentially upping the ante in their pursuit.

De Winter is highly-regarded after impressing scouts from various clubs, GMS sources have learned, and West Ham could prove to be Wolves' biggest competitors for an agreement as he will remain in the east Londoners' thoughts when head coach Graham Potter draws up a shortlist of targets after assessing various options.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Koni De Winter won 11 aerial duels and made eight clearances during Genoa's draw with Cagliari last week

De Winter Boasting Options to Stay in Serie A

Italian giants keeping tabs on centre-back ahead of transfer window

GMS sources have been told that Wolves are not only facing competition from Premier League rivals to get a deal for De Winter over the line as Inter Milan, Napoli and Roma have been linked with wanting to keep him in Serie A, while AC Milan have become Genoa's latest domestic counterpart to show interest.

The 22-year-old - who has admitted that he is regularly compared to four-time Premier League title-winner Vincent Kompany due to his style of play - is capable of being deployed at right-back as well as at the centre of the defence, leading to being pinpointed as an attractive option by Wanderers chief Pereira and members of the recruitment department.

De Winter has not publicly confirmed whether he is ready to embark on a fresh challenge after making himself one of the first names on the team sheet at Genoa, but GMS sources understand that he is going to be in-demand as Wolves prepare to potentially tussle with sides across Europe for his arrival.

The West Midlands outfit may not only face difficulties attempting to bring in fresh faces as GMS sources recently revealed that Manchester United are contemplating whether to make a move for Molineux fan favourite Matheus Cunha as they go in search of becoming more of a threat in the final third of the pitch.

