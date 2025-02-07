Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha had a £62.5million release clause written into his new Molineux contract after committing his long-term future to the West Midlands outfit a matter of days before the winter transfer window slammed shut, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Head coach Vitor Pereira bolstered his squad ahead of the February 3 deadline, with Emmanuel Agbadou being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £16.6million switch from Ligue 1 outfit Reims last month, but a vital piece of business was tying his key man down to fresh terms.

Although Cunha put pen-to-paper on a four-and-a-half year deal which allows him to pocket £60,000-per-week, having reached an agreement after holding lengthy negotiations behind the scenes, GMS sources have been informed that admirers will be able to take advantage of a £62.5million release clause.

Nottingham Forest were among the Brazil international's suitors during the early stages of 2025, with the Tricky Trees contemplating whether to make a club-record offer as they go in search of qualifying for the Champions League, but a mid-season move to the City Ground failed to come to fruition.

GMS sources have been told that the buyout figure will remain the same regardless of which division Wolves are plying their trade in next term, despite Cunha and his representatives initially entering discussions over dropping the sum to £45million in the event of his current employers being relegated to the Championship.

The 25-year-old playmaker has been at Molineux since sealing an initial loan switch from Atletico Madrid midway through the 2022/23 campaign, with the terms including an obligation to become permanent for £44million the following summer, and he has gone on to become a firm fans' favourite.

Cunha opted to remain with Wolves despite GMS sources recently revealing that Arsenal were confident he wanted to head to the Emirates Stadium, but interested parties will be aware that they could leave Pereira helpless if they trigger the release clause written into his extended contract.

