Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha is not on course to pen an improved contract in the coming weeks after being embroiled in a relegation dogfight and becoming aware that big-hitters are toying with the idea of offering him a route out of Molineux at the end of the season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

A 4-0 hammering at the hands of fellow Premier League strugglers Everton on Wednesday, which led to head coach Gary O'Neil describing his side's performance as 'nowhere near good enough' as he continues fighting to save his job, has left Wolves sitting three points adrift of safety as they prepare to face West Ham United in a crunch clash next week.

The West Midlands outfit's struggles have come after they allowed the likes of Max Kilman and Pedro Neto to depart during the summer transfer window, with the latter joining Chelsea for £54million, but sporting director Matt Hobbs has been hoping to ensure Cunha is not the next key man to embark on a fresh challenge by tying him down to fresh terms.

Wanderers Playing Waiting Game Over Cunha

Brazilian not expected to pen fresh terms amid relegation fears

Cunha is unlikely to rush into signing a new deal while Wolves' top flight status is under threat, according to GMS sources, and his current employers' hopes of reaching an agreement have been impacted by him being alerted to the possibility of interested parties making a move for his signature at the end of the season.

Although the 25-year-old Brazil international is happy in his current surroundings, having described his bond with O'Neil as the 'best relationship with one coach', Wanderers' underwhelming form and fears of dropping into the Championship have resulted in him deciding to resist the temptation to put pen-to-paper.

GMS sources have been informed that Cunha has been open-minded about the prospect of committing his long-term future to Wolves by signing an improved contract, but the latest setback at Everton has left his current employers in a worrying position and forced him into taking stock of the situation.

O'Neil is not in immediate danger of losing his talisman thanks to more than two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, which allows him to pocket £60,000-per-week at Molineux, meaning Wanderers are in a strong negotiating position heading into the fast-approaching winter transfer window.

Wolves are adamant that they will not entertain offers for Cunha in January, GMS sources have learned, but a desire for internal discussions to lead to him signing an extended contract have been hampered thanks to struggling to string together a positive run of form heading into the festive period.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matheus Cunha has found the back of the net seven times in the Premier League this season despite having an expected goals ratio of 3.34

Hierarchy to Make Hefty Demands for Cunha

Key decision-makers remain desperate to hold onto 25-year-old

GMS sources have been told that Wolves will demand a significant fee if admirers come calling for Cunha's services in 2025, with their determination to keep him on board for the long-term resulting in them valuing him at upwards of £60million in an attempt to deter suitors from heading to the negotiating table.

The forward arrived in the West Midlands in January 2023, after Wanderers negotiated an initial loan deal which included an obligation to become permanent for £44million, and key personnel behind the scenes will not entertain eventually offloading him unless they are in line to secure a sizeable profit.

O'Neil is coming under increasing pressure after Wolves have found themselves in the relegation zone, and GMS sources understand that the former Bournemouth chief's future will play a pivotal role as Cunha decides whether to look into the possibility of moving onto pastures new within the next 12 months despite loving life at the club.

Although GMS sources recently revealed that the strugglers are keeping tabs on Rennes defender Christopher Wooh as they prepare to go into the January transfer window with a modest budget, they have no interest in securing a lucrative cash injection by offloading the former RB Leipzig marksman.

