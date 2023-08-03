Wolverhampton Wanderers may have to consider selling Pedro Neto or Matheus Nunes if an offer for the duo arrives at Molineux, as transfer insider Dean Jones gives an update on the future of Daniel Podence to GIVEMESPORT.

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui is battling against a financial crisis at the club, aiming to keep the side away from a relegation battle this season.

Wolves transfer news – Latest

Financial issues have been key to Wolves’ lack of summer transfer business, having seen just two free agents arrive at Molineux in the last two months.

Former Northampton Town goalkeeper Tom King arrives as a third-choice option between the sticks, whilst ex-Wanderers right-back Matt Doherty rejoins following his release from Atletico Madrid this summer.

According to The Athletic’s Steve Madeley, Wolves need to make a profit this window to comply with the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules, whilst owners Fosun want to see a return on their investment over the last seven years.

It means that figures such as Ruben Neves, Conor Coady and Raul Jimenez have been sold, with the club raising £77.5m in transfer funds during the current window.

Meanwhile, more players could yet leave Molineux should the right offer arrive.

In June, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano suggested to GIVEMESPORT that there was a lot of interest in Nunes.

However, nothing concrete was on the table, hinting developments later in the transfer window could be on the cards.

According to L’Equipe (via Talking Wolves), Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Luis Campos is “determined” to sign Nunes.

Meanwhile, Football Insider has previously claimed that Arsenal could make a move to sign winger Neto, having been put off by his £50m price tag last summer.

Jones has questioned what would happen if offers landed for the £135,000 per-week duo this summer and claims that Podence is a player likely to be “next on the chopping block.”

What has Jones said about Wolves?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “If Wolves also cash in on more players, then people will be wondering what the result of all this will be, but the truth is it could happen.

“They need to raise more funds, and while Nunes and Neto aren’t the names they are looking to offload, you wonder what would happen now if an offer landed.

“The information around the club is that someone like Podence is one of those most likely to be next on the chopping block, so that could happen.”

Who else could Wolves sell this summer?

Podence is one of many names Wolves could sell this summer as Lopetegui’s squad gets thinner heading into the new season.

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Jonny Castro Otto joins Podence in players that the Wanderers actively hope to sell.

However, the duo are unlikely to generate more than £10m each, implying that these sales would not resolve the club’s financial difficulties.

Meanwhile, Foot Mercato (via Talking Wolves) claim that Wolves and Algeria left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri is a priority target for Nice this summer, but the Ligue 1 outfit may have to move on to alternative targets due to the complicated nature of a deal.