Wolverhampton Wanderers' rejection of Napoli’s offer for centre-back Max Kilman may suggest the Molineux outfit no longer need to sell players to sign incomings this summer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves outfit have only made one signing so far during the summer transfer window.

Wolves transfer news – Latest

At the beginning of the month, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed that Wolves had turned down an offer worth €35m (£30m) from Serie A champions Napoli to sell centre-back Kilman, with the club refusing to accept anything below €40m (about £34m).

Following the rejection of the bid, Wanderers have now entered contract talks with the 26-year-old, who is reportedly open to staying at Molineux, as per The Telegraph’s John Percy.

However, the same journalist has also claimed that Wolves remain under pressure to sell players if they want to avoid breaching the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play regulations in the next 18 months.

But with the club having already sold Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins and Conor Coady, as well as losing the services of Joao Moutinho, Diego Costa and Adama Traore, they are reluctant to lose any more key players unless the offer is substantial.

And with Kilman happy at Wolves and in with a genuine prospect of being named club captain following the departures of Neves and Coady, it looks as though his future lies at Molineux.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Lopetegui should build his side around Kilman, who he believes is a talent, given Napoli have made a serious offer for him.

But Sheth has suggested that Wolves’ financial struggles may have been offset by their previous sales, explaining why they didn’t feel pressured into accepting a substantial offer for Kilman’s services.

What has Sheth said about Wolves and Kilman?

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “We had that situation last week where Napoli came in for Max Kilman. Wolves rejected a bid worth around £30m.

“The fact they rejected it might suggest that they've come to the point now where, whereas before, I think there might have been a necessity to sell given their finances, that might not be the case anymore.

“So, the power could now be more in Wolves’ hands over what players stay and leave.”

Where do Wolves need to strengthen this summer?

Given Wolves have lost the services of five players who were considered regular members of the matchday squad last season, the West Midlands outfit need to start recruiting players fast.

The departures of Collins and Coady means that Wolves now have only Craig Dawson, Kilman and Toti Gomes as their senior options at centre-back, suggesting reinforcements in the backline are needed.

Meanwhile, the need for a goalscoring centre-forward has become urgent after Wolves were ranked as the Premier League’s lowest scorers last term, hitting the back of the net just 31 times.

Sasa Kalajdzic’s impending return from an anterior cruciate ligament injury will boost Wanderers' attacking options, but a proven performer at the top level will be the order of the day on Lopetegui’s shortlist.