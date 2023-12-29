Highlights Mohamed Amoura has been pinpointed as a Wolverhampton Wanderers target with the opening of the winter window a matter of days away.

Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal are among a string of other clubs also in the hunt for the Union Saint-Gilloise striker.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes Amoura would be a shrewd investment following Fabio Silva's loan departure to Rangers.

Wolverhampton Wanderers target Mohamed Amoura is the 'perfect' fit for head coach Gary O'Neil as he looks to draft in a Fabio Silva replacement, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT how the Union Saint-Gilloise star could make a telling impact at Molineux.

Although the January window has not officially opened for business, it has already been confirmed that out-of-favour frontman Fabio Silva will join Scottish Premiership title-chasers Rangers on loan for the remainder of the campaign after an agreement was reached earlier this week.

The Portugal under-21 international's move to Ibrox, which comes after he has struggled to break into the forefront of O'Neil's plans despite him becoming Wolves' club-record signing when he sealed a £35.6million switch from Porto in September 2020, is likely to result in the West Midlands outfit aiming to source a fresh option in the final third of the pitch.

Wanderers in hunt for Amoura

Amoura could rubber-stamp a move to Wolves in the coming days, according to Algerian media outlet Fennec Football, and O'Neil's style of play would allow him to get the best out of the Union Saint-Gilloise marksman if he decides to embark on a fresh challenge.

The report suggests linking up with international teammate Rayan Ait-Nouri, who completed a permanent switch to Molineux close to two-and-a-half years ago for £9.5million after impressing during a loan spell from Angers, would appeal to the 23-year-old.

But Amoura has been one of the Jupiler Pro League's standout performers this season, having found the back of the net 13 times in just 859 minutes of action, so it will come as no surprise that Wolves are facing stiff competition for his signature.

Mohamed Amoura's record in all competitions this season Appearances 25 Goals 17 Assists 3 Yellow cards 4 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 29/12/2023

It is understood that Arsenal, Marseille, Lyon, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund also have the frontman on their radar as they aim to formulate their winter window plans, while Brighton & Hove Albion could have the upper-hand in the race for his signature thanks to chairman Tony Bloom's influence behind the scenes.

That is because the 53-year-old completed a takeover of Union Saint-Gilloise in May 2018, when they were in the second tier of Belgian football, meaning he will be fully aware of what it will take to tie up a mid-season deal for Amoura.

Carlos Da Silva, the director of the Wolves target's former club FC Lugano, has hinted that specific clauses that could play into Brighton's hands were included in the deal which took the Algeria international to Les Unionistes in August.

Jones believes Wolves chief O'Neil needs to be creative in the transfer market as, despite selling the likes of Ruben Neves, Raul Jimenez and Nathan Collins during the summer, he will not have a lucrative budget for the January window.

As a result, the respected journalist feels Amoura fits the bill as he would be the ideal replacement for Silva and is capable of making an instant impact thanks to being full of confidence after getting his name on the scoresheet regularly at Union Saint-Gilloise.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Smart deals is what it's going to be about. We know that they've still got to be a little bit careful in the transfer market, like they have been in recent times, and they haven't had lots of money to spend. "But they are still looking for good value and players that could make an impact at this level. When you look at someone like Amoura, who is having a good season, I think he is the perfect type of fit for them to be looking at in this moment."

Kalajdzic could join Silva in heading through exit door

Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt are working on a deal which would see Wolves striker Sasa Kalajdzic head to Deutsche Bank Park on loan for the remainder of the campaign, according to German media outlet Sport Bild, meaning Silva may not be the only attacker to embark on a fresh challenge.

The report suggests that sporting director Markus Krosche wanted to land the Austria international - who has been limited to just three starts this season - when he was working behind the scenes at RB Leipzig, and his interest has refused to go away.

Frankfurt's pursuit could pay off as it has emerged that O'Neil is open to sanctioning Kalajdzic's exit after failing to break into the forefront of his plans as he bids to free up more cash to secure reinforcements during the fast-approaching January window.

But transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves are unlikely to allow the 26-year-old and Silva to leave Molineux during the early stages of 2024, meaning Rangers pouncing for the latter may hinder Frankfurt's hopes of striking a deal.

Although Kalajdzic headed to the West Midlands in a £15million deal from Stuttgart less than 18 months ago, his time with Wanderers has not gone to plan as he missed the remainder of the 2022/23 season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury less than 45 minutes into his debut during a 1-0 win over Southampton last September.