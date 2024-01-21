Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers are actively pursuing a deal to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja on loan with an option to buy at Molineux, joining Fulham and West Ham United in their interest

Wolves are in the market for a centre-forward, with head coach Gary O'Neil potentially feeling he is short in the No. 9 area of his squad.

Wolves are focused on adhering to the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations and are yet to make any signings during the 2024 winter transfer window.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are “more active” in the race to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja than West Ham United, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with an update on the latest on a potential deal at Molineux.

Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil has enjoyed an excellent start to his tenure in the dugout with the Black Country outfit but will feel short on centre-forward options.

Wanderers sit comfortably in mid-table past the halfway point of the 2023/24 Premier League season, despite pre-season predictions of a relegation battle in the West Midlands. Broja has struggled to nail down his place in Chelsea’s regular starting lineup, having made his return from a long-term injury earlier in the campaign.

Wolves join Premier League duo in Broja interest

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are willing to sell Broja permanently, and his departure doesn’t hinge on Christopher Nkunku’s return from injury. The France international has been sidelined but isn’t expected to be unavailable in the long term, meaning any deal to sell Broja could still go ahead.

Fulham and West Ham United are said to join Wolves in their interest in Broja, with all three sides looking for an alternative No. 9 option this term. The Albania international returned to action earlier this season, having recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, making his comeback in Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in September 2023.

Broja has captured the interest of several Premier League outfits over the last few years, having scored nine goals in 38 appearances whilst on loan at Southampton during the 2021/22 season. However, this term, the Slough-born talent has acted as deputy to Senegal international Nicolas Jackson at Stamford Bridge. He could look for a move elsewhere to get regular minutes.

The Telegraph’s Matt Law understands that Chelsea value Broja at £50m, though has indicated that this could drop. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT (18th January) that Broja ‘could leave Chelsea on loan’ this month, especially if the Blues sign a new striker.

Armando Broja stats vs forwards in Europe's big five leagues (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Pass completion 88.3% 99 Progressive carries 2.18 82 Successful take-ons 2.58 96 Touches (attacking penalty area) 6.94 94 Blocks 0.99 89 Stats according to FBref, correct as of 19-01-24

Ben Jacobs - Wolves would prefer loan with option to buy deal for Broja

Jacobs claims that Wolves and Fulham would prefer to sign Broja on a loan deal until the end of the 2023/24 season with an option to buy him permanently. The journalist has also hinted that West Ham could be tempted to reignite their interest in the centre-forward. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“There are a few things to say about Broja. The first thing is that there's quite a lot of interest, which comes from Fulham and Wolves, who would prefer to do a loan with an option to buy or could be persuaded into an obligation. But they would prefer to structure it so they're not buying permanently and spending much money in this window. “Then you have West Ham, who have been tracking Broja for quite some time. The interest is historical, but they could be tempted to reignite it. When they bid for Broja a few windows back, they looked at just over £30m. But I think Fulham and Wolves may be slightly more active than West Ham. But if there is to be a departure in this window, then obviously, any club interested that isn't active now has to make a big decision. So, we can't rule out West Ham, but maybe Fulham and Wolves are more active.”

Wolves transfer news, including claim on Nathan Fraser and Joe Hodge's futures

Wolves are yet to make any signings during the 2024 winter transfer window because they are still intent on staying within the Premier League’s limits on profit and sustainability regulations. Wanderers are set to avoid punishments following a £140m fire sale during the 2023 summer market but must still be sensible over the next few weeks.

According to Daily Mail journalist Tom Collomosse, Wolves striker Nathan Fraser could leave Molineux on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season. The 18-year-old, who signed for the Black Country outfit aged eight, scored in O’Neil’s side’s 3-2 FA Cup Third Round replay victory over Brentford on 16th January, having already bagged his first senior goal in the Carabao Cup in August 2023.

The same reporter also claims that midfielder Joe Hodge could be set for a temporary exit. The 21-year-old returned to the Wolves side against the Bees, playing an hour's worth of action before being replaced by Mario Lemina. O’Neil will feel that regular football is precisely what Fraser and Hodge need to fulfil their potential as he looks to continue building his young side.

Wolves return to Premier League action when they face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on 22nd January. O’Neil’s side then face a first Black Country Derby in front of fans for almost 12 years when they travel to fierce rivals West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup Fourth Round on 28th January.