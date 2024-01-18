Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen to avoid dragging their search for a striker into the final week of the 2024 winter transfer window at Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers don’t want to drag their need to sign a striker into the final week of the 2024 winter window, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an update from Molineux.

Wolves have been quiet in the current market, owing much to the club’s need to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations to avoid punishment.

Gary O’Neil hopes to see a striker come through the door before the transfer window’s 1st February deadline, with the squad lacking senior cover behind the regular starting lineup. Wanderers have been heavily impacted by departures earlier in January, alongside players representing their countries at the Africa Cup of Nations and Asia Cup.

Wolves desperate to bolster their striker ranks

Wolves’ striker ranks have been depleted significantly since the turn of the year following the opening of the transfer window alongside the beginning of several international tournaments. Wanderers conducted their first piece of winter business in December 2023, when they sanctioned Fabio Silva’s loan to Scottish Premiership giants Rangers until the end of the 2023/24 season. Whilst the Portugal U21 international hasn’t become a regular feature under O’Neil, he was still a valuable option for the Black Country outfit.

Wolves would later confirm the temporary departure of centre-forward Sasa Kalajdzic to Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, again on loan until the campaign’s end. The Austria international had scored three goals and registered one assist in 13 appearances for the Premier League outfit this term but found opportunities limited before heading to Germany.

Meanwhile, Hwang Hee-chan’s participation at the Asia Cup with South Korea means that Wolves’ current top scorer could be unavailable until February. Elsewhere in the squad, left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri and midfielder Boubacar Traore have been selected to represent Algeria and Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations, respectively.

Unsurprisingly, The Telegraph’s John Percy reports that O’Neil is keen to sign a No. 9 during the winter transfer window, which closes on 1st February. West Ham United striker Danny Ings has been considered as a loan option. Still, Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (11th January) that Wolves will be concerned about his wages, which are reportedly close to £150,000 per week.

O’Neil currently has Matheus Cunha as his recognised senior centre-forward at Molineux. However, U23 star Nathan Fraser’s equaliser in the club’s 3-2 FA Cup Third Round replay victory over Brentford will encourage the squad.

Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva 2023/24 Premier League comparison Matheus Cunha Sasa Kalajdzic Fabio Silva Appearances 20 1(10) 3(5) Minutes 1684 159 261 Goals 6 2 0 Assists 5 0 0 Yellow cards 3 1 2 Shots per game 2.4 0.4 0.9 Pass success rate 81.8% 64.4% 80% Aerial duels won per game 0.6 0.7 0.3 Man of the Match awards 3 0 0 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 17-01-24

Dean Jones - Wolves don’t want to look ‘desperate’ in the transfer market

Jones has been told that Wolves are keen to avoid any striker search dragging on into the final week of the window, hinting that they don’t want to seem desperate in the latter stages of the market. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I've actually heard that, ideally, Wolves don't want to let this drag on right until the end of the window, and they would like to have a striker on board before we get to the final week of the market. I think a lot comes down to the fact that they don't want to seem desperate and scrambling around for somebody in those final days. We talk about how difficult it is to find value across January, and in those last few days, there is no value to be found.”

Having been wary of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations, it’s unsurprising that Wolves haven’t yet made their first addition of the winter market. However, O’Neil’s desire for a striker could lead the club to speed up the signing of a No. 9, with the club still fighting on a Premier League and FA Cup front.

According to The Guardian, Wolves are targeting a loan move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja. The 22-year-old’s chances of regular football could decrease if Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino signs another centre-forward at Stamford Bridge this winter. Wolves’ interest is exploratory, but they are expected to prefer a loan deal with an option to buy the Albania international.

Meanwhile, according to ESPN, Borussia Dortmund winger Giovani Reyna is determined to leave Signal Iduna Park this winter and has been offered to Wolves amongst several other clubs. The Bundesliga giants reportedly demand €15m (close to £13m) for the forward-minded player’s services, who could provide alternative options to Hwang, Pablo Sarabia and Pedro Neto out wide.

Wolves return to Premier League action on 22nd January when they travel to take on Europa League-last 16 participants Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium. O’Neil’s side then prepare for the first Black Country derby in front of fans for almost 12 years, when they make the short trip to arch-rivals West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup Fourth Round on 28th January.