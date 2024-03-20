Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers are not under financial pressure to sell Pedro Neto during the 2024 summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old has attracted attention from the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Wolves hold all the cards in negotiations, with Neto's contract running until the summer of 2027.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are “under no pressure” to sell Pedro Neto at Molineux during the 2024 summer transfer window, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth analyses the club’s stance on the winger’s future.

Wolves have enjoyed an excellent 2023/24 season in the Premier League, largely down to the attacking trio of Matheus Cunha, Hwang Hee-chan and Neto.

However, head coach Gary O’Neil has been without the trio for substantial proportions of the season due to injury issues, which threatens to derail the final stretch of their campaign. Neto is the subject of interest from some of the Premier League’s top clubs.

Neto attracting interest in his services

Before injury bogged him down, Neto was having the season of his life at Wolves. The 24-year-old looked to have finally overcome two long-term injuries to establish himself as one of the Premier League’s most talented wingers, topping the assists chart in the campaign's early stages.

Neto has scored three goals and registered 11 assists across 23 appearances during the 2023/24 season, demonstrating his importance to Wolves’ frontline. However, he has found himself dogged by setbacks this term. In October 2023, Neto suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out of O’Neil’s squad for the next nine Premier League fixtures.

The Portugal international returned to have a lasting impact on the side but again suffered a muscle injury, this time in his other leg, in Wolves’ 2-1 victory over Fulham on 9th March. Express & Star journalist Liam Keen has revealed that Neto has been ruled out “for some time” with the setback. He could return before the end of the season, but “it’ll be close”. Sheth has also told GIVEMESPORT (18th March) that Neto’s injury record could put suitors off his services this summer.

According to The Telegraph, Liverpool and Manchester City are eyeing a move for the speedster, who could be on the market after five seasons at Molineux. The former Braga man could cost upwards of £60m, with Wanderers looking for a club-record income to sell one of their star players. It has even been suggested that Wolves hope for £80m to part ways with the wide man.

Meanwhile, GIVEMESPORT sources understand that Arsenal lead the race to sign Neto. The Gunners target could offer competition for Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, who almost pick themselves in Mikel Arteta’s side. Still, Wolves hold all the cards in negotiations, with Neto still having over three years remaining on his current contract, which doesn’t expire until 2027.

Pedro Neto - vs current Wolves 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 7.10 2nd Goals 2 =5th Assists 9 1st Shots per game 2 2nd Key passes per game 2.2 1st Crosses per game 1.9 1st Dribbles per game 1.8 2nd Fouled per game 1.1 =4th

Dharmesh Sheth - Wolves may have to consider ‘big enough’ offer for Neto

Sheth feels Wolves will have to consider a ‘big enough’ offer for Neto’s services, even if they aren’t under financial pressure to sell. The Sky Sports reporter also hints that Wanderers must consider a sale if the winger hints that he wants to leave. Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“If a club comes in with a big enough offer for Neto, Wolves must consider what they want to do. If Pedro Neto is intimating that he wants a new challenge, that will also have to be considered. But he's got a contract until 2027, and, as far as we know, Wolves are under no pressure to sell, not only because of the contract but also because of their finances.”

Wolves news on Gary O’Neil’s future

Having avoided sanctions after complying with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations, Wolves can start preparing for next season as they look ahead to the 2024 summer transfer window. Wanderers are indebted to Gary O’Neil, who was hired less than a week before the start of the campaign and has guided Wanderers to almost certain safety with two ten games remaining.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (13th March) that Wolves must offer the 40-year-old head coach a new contract or risk losing their head coach at Molineux. Sporting director Matt Hobbs has revealed that conversations over extending O’Neil’s contract will occur at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Jones also told GIVEMESPORT (29th February) that West Ham United are admirers of O’Neil. Current Irons boss David Moyes is out of contract this summer. However, the former AFC Bournemouth head coach remains focused on seeing out the current campaign, with Wolves having an outside chance of securing continental qualification.

All stats according to Transfermarkt and WhoScored, correct as of 19-03-24.