Wolves are looking to add depth to Gary O'Neil's striker ranks at Molineux, having allowed Sasa Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva leave on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Meanwhile, Wanderers full-back Jonny Castro Otto is the subject of interest from Greek Super League outfit PAOK.

Wolverhampton Wanderers target Armando Broja could potentially be available during the 2024 winter window for “£35m-plus” at Molineux, as journalist Ben Jacobs considers Chelsea’s reported price tag of £50m for the striker.

Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil hopes to add another centre-forward to his ranks before the end of the transfer market as he looks to increase the depth in his squad during the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

Wanderers enjoyed a generally positive start to the season but find themselves thin on the ground regarding options in the squad following developments during the current window. Broja has struggled to nail down a place in the starting lineup at Chelsea but has attracted Premier League interest in his services ahead of a potential departure from Stamford Bridge.

Wolves interest in Broja, as Chelsea name £50m price tag

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are willing to sell Broja during the 2024 winter transfer window, and any potential deal is not dependent on Christopher Nkunku’s return to fitness. The latter has suffered from injury issues since his summer arrival at Stamford Bridge, with talk of a Broja departure on the backburner until his fitness could be determined.

Fulham, West Ham United and Wolves have all been credited with an interest in signing Broja, who made his return to action in September 2023 after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in a friendly in December 2022. Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT (21st January) that Fulham and Wolves are ‘more active’ than West Ham in the race to sign the Albania international.

However, The Telegraph’s Matt Law understands that Chelsea value the 22-year-old at £50m, likely outside Wanderers’ price range. In his only full campaign as a Premier League regular, Broja, dubbed a “clinical finisher” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, made a name for himself on loan at Southampton, scoring nine goals and registering one assist in 38 appearances.

Meanwhile, Wolves are desperate to add a striker to their ranks before the winter transfer window’s 1st February deadline. Sporting director Matt Hobbs has sanctioned deals that have seen Sasa Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva leave for Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers, respectively, on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season. Meanwhile, top-scorer Hwang Hee-chan could be unavailable until February owing to his participation in the Asia Cup in Qatar with his national team, South Korea.

Armando Broja stats vs forwards in Europe's big five leagues (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Pass completion 88.3% 99 Progressive carries 2.18 82 Successful take-ons 2.58 96 Touches (attacking penalty area) 6.94 93 Blocks 0.99 88 Stats according to FBref, correct as of 22-01-24

Ben Jacobs - Chelsea would find it tough to turn down £35m offer with add-ons

Jacobs believes that suitors for Broja’s signature could start negotiations at £30m and believes Chelsea would find it difficult to turn down a £35m-plus offer. The journalist hints that the Blues are being ambitious by placing a £50m price tag on the striker’s head. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“If Rasmus Hojlund is value for money at £60m-£70m, then if Chelsea think that Broja should be cheaper than Hojlund, based on the price that was paid by £10m/£15m/£20m, the market value for Broja wouldn't quite be £50m, it would be closer to £40m. I think the suitors feel that they could even start at £30m. “So, I'm told that despite all these numbers flying around, it is still £35m-plus that might be a realistic estimation of getting Chelsea to consider. There would probably be add-ons on top of that. So, £35m could become £40m or £45m, but I think it'd be tough for Chelsea to turn it down in that ballpark rather than holding out for between £50m and £60m, even if that is what they want to try for to begin with.”

Wolves haven’t made any significant additions during the 2024 winter transfer window and aim to stay within the Premier League’s profit and sustainability boundaries. Hobbs led a £140m fire sale of some of Wanderers’ top assets during the 2023 summer transfer window, preventing the club from facing repercussions and staying within the Financial Fair Play guidelines.

The Black Country outfit are set to avoid sanctions but must remain sensible in the final weeks of the winter market. According to Express & Star journalist Liam Keen, PAOK are closing in on agreeing personal terms with Wolves full-back Jonny Castro Otto, ahead of a potential switch to the Greek Super League. The reporter also claims that there are no guarantees a deal is completed, but PAOK are pushing to secure his signing.

The 29-year-old has been exiled from first-team training since December 2023 after a behind-closed-doors incident where he swung an arm at U21 forward Tawanda Chirewa and caused damage to items in the players’ room. Jonny also spat at a coaching staff member who tried to drag him away from the incident with Chirewa. The former Spain international’s contract at Molineux expires in the summer of 2025.