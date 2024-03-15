Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers are not under financial pressure to sell winger Pedro Neto during the 2024 summer transfer window.

Wolves generated £140m in player sales during the 2023 summer market, keeping them within the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations.

Neto's exceptional form for Gary O'Neil's side has piqued the interest of the top-flight's biggest clubs, with Arsenal suggested to be leading the race for his services.

Wolverhampton Wanderers “don’t need” to sell Pedro Neto during the 2024 summer transfer window at Molineux, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth claims the club are in a healthier financial position than last year.

Wolves endured a tumultuous summer market in 2023, losing some of their top talent and head coach due to the club’s need to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Gary O’Neil’s appointment as manager has made the best out of a difficult situation, with Wanderers currently sitting in the top half of the Premier League. Neto is enjoying his best season in a Wolves shirt and has piqued the attention of several top-flight clubs heading into the upcoming transfer window.

Wolves’ improved finances after 2023 fire sale

Wolves were fraught with uncertainty heading into the 2023 summer transfer window. After scraping their Premier League survival with a 13th-placed finish, a summer fire sale was required to remain within profit and sustainability guidelines. Head coach Julen Lopetegui, frustrated by the club’s inability to add to a thin squad, sealed a mutual termination of his contract less than a week before Wolves were due to kick off their 2023/24 season at Manchester United.

Gary O’Neil was immediately appointed as the Spaniard’s successor. He oversaw the remainder of a summer window that saw the departures of Conor Coady, Raul Jimenez, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes, and Adama Traore. According to The Telegraph, in October 2023, Wolves avoided sanctions from the Premier League after generating £140m in summer sales, with Nunes’ £53m sale to Manchester City helping the club surpass their target figure.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Neto ranks in the top 1% of attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe's big five leagues, as well as the Champions League and Europa League, for assists per 90 minutes (0.46) over the last 365 days.

Despite a depleted squad, O’Neil’s side are in the top half of the Premier League with ten games to go. Much of their success is owed to the form of the attacking trio of Matheus Cunha, Hwang Hee-chan and Pedro Neto. The latter has attracted the interest of some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, with GIVEMESPORT sources aware that Arsenal lead the race for the 24-year-old.

Our sources indicate that Wolves value Neto at £80m, although bidding will likely start at a lower figure. The Black Country outfit plan to have a list of replacements in place should the Portugal international depart as expected this summer.

Pedro Neto - vs current Wolves 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 7.10 2nd Goals 2 =5th Assists 9 1st Shots per game 2 2nd Key passes per game 2.2 1st Crosses per game 1.9 1st Dribbles per game 1.8 2nd Fouled per game 1.1 =4th

Dharmesh Sheth - Wolves ‘don’t need to sell’ compared to last summer

Sheth feels there will be plenty of suitors for Neto but indicates Wolves still hold the cards with his contract running until 2027. The Sky Sports reporter also admits that Wanderers aren’t under pressure to sell like they were last summer, which could increase their resistance to his departure. Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think there will be a lot of suitors for Neto, but he still has a contract until 2027. I think the rhetoric has changed at Wolves because when Gary O'Neil joined the club, they had to sell players. They had to raise enough funds to comply with profit and sustainability rules. That has changed because when O’Neil is asked questions about transfers, he admits that clubs will be interested in players like Pedro Neto because of his quality. “But he's almost saying they don't need to sell players this time because, as far as he knows, the Wolves are in a good financial position. They're not in that position they were last summer when they almost had to sell players. But of course, money will talk.”

Wolves transfer news, including Patrick Schulte claim

With Wolves set to be financially steadier, the club will have begun preparing for the 2024 summer transfer window. Wanderers hope to push on and improve Gary O’Neil’s squad as they aim to stay well away from a relegation battle.

According to Transfermarkt journalist Manuel Veth, Wolves, Arsenal, and Manchester United are interested in Columbus Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte. The 23-year-old’s signing would question Jose Sa's future. During the 2024 winter transfer window, Sa was linked with a move to Nottingham Forest. Crew are expected to demand a fee between the amount spent on fellow Major League Soccer goalkeepers Gabriel Slonina (£7.7m) and Djordje Petrovic (£12m), who have both signed for Chelsea in recent years.

Meanwhile, Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Wolves and West Ham United have enquired about the services of AS Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar. The duo were expected to have scouts at the Serie A outfit’s Europa League last-16 second-leg against Brighton & Hove Albion on 14th March.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored, correct as of 14-03-24.