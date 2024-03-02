Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers fans may be enjoying Pedro Neto's final few months at Molineux.

The winger has played a key role in Wolves' success in the Premier League under Gary O'Neil during the 2023/24 season.

Wanderers are said to be demanding a club record income of £80m for Neto's services.

Wolverhampton Wanderers fans could be seeing Pedro Neto play out his final few months at Molineux, as transfer insider Dean Jones claims it will be tough for the club to hold onto the winger.

Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil will be delighted with how Neto and the rest of his side have performed this season, as they sit comfortably in the top half of the Premier League table.

Wanderers may have to sell their top talent to remain compliant with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules during the 2024 summer transfer window. Neto has established himself as a critical player in Wolves’ frontline and is attracting interest from some of the top-flight’s biggest clubs ahead of a potential move in June.

Neto’s fantastic 2023/24 season at Wolves

Neto will feel that he has finally been able to consistently show Wolves fans what he is capable of during the 2023/24 season. The 23-year-old won Wanderers’ Player of the Season award after the 2020/21 campaign but saw his form curtailed in April 2021 after suffering a severe knee injury in a 1-0 win at Fulham.

Neto would return at the back end of the 2021/22 season, but a lack of match fitness meant he didn’t return to his scintillating best. The 2022/23 campaign again saw Neto scuppered by injury, sustaining an ankle injury in a 2-0 defeat at West Ham United in October 2022. Once again, the winger would return in the latter months of the season and struggled to make much of an impact on the side as Wolves scraped Premier League survival via a 13th-place finish.

Under O’Neil, Neto has become one of Wolves’ most exciting attacking prospects, despite a two-month layoff with a hamstring injury between October and December 2023. With nine assists for the 2023/24 season, the Portugal international sits joint-fourth in the Premier League’s assist charts.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Neto has provided more assists this term (nine) than he has done in the previous three seasons combined (eight).

According to The Standard, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are among Neto’s admirers as they consider a move ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window. Elsewhere, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Juventus have all been credited with an interest in the ex-Braga man, with a move away from Wolverhampton looking more likely by the week.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (26th February) that Neto is ‘more likely’ to join Arsenal or Tottenham than Man Utd this summer. Meanwhile, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed that Wolves want around £80m to sell Neto, representing a club-record income for the West Midlands outfit.

Pedro Neto - vs current Wolves 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 7.10 2nd Goals 2 =5th Assists 9 1st Shots per game 2 2nd Key passes per game 2.2 1st Crosses per game 1.9 1st Dribbles per game 1.8 2nd Fouled per game 1.1 =4th

Dean Jones - Neto has ‘varying degrees of interest’ from Premier League giants

Jones claims Neto has “varying degrees of interest” from Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. The transfer insider claims it will be challenging to hold on to the winger. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Neto has varying degrees of interest from Man Utd, Arsenal, and Tottenham. As soon as those names are linked with a player of that style, it's tough to believe you will hold on to them. If I was a Wolves fan right now, I think I'd still have optimism that O’Neil stays, but with Neto, I'd be watching every game and just taking it all in because there's a definite chance that these are his last few months at Wolves.”

Wolves news, including a claim on Gary O’Neil’s future

Having been appointed Julen Lopetegui’s successor in August 2023, Wolves fans feared that O’Neil’s tenure at Molineux could spell a relegation battle in the Black Country. However, the former AFC Bournemouth manager has enjoyed an excellent campaign and sees Wolves sitting ninth in the Premier League.

Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT (23rd February) that O’Neil could become a managerial target for West Ham United. The Irons are looking to a future without David Moyes, whose contract at the London Stadium expires at the end of the 2023/24 season. O’Neil, a former West Ham player, could be identified as the ideal candidate to replace the experienced Scotsman, with Wolves’ dazzling attacking displays producing results this term.

Wolves returned to Premier League action when they travel;ed to Newcastle United on Saturday, but Wanderers were unable to get the victory that would have taken them above their Tyneside counterparts in the top flight, harming any genuine chances of bringing European football to Molineux next season. Wolves host Fulham on 9th March next, looking to avenge a 3-2 defeat suffered at Craven Cottage in the reverse fixture in November 2023.

All statistics courtesy of the Premier League’s official website, Transfermarkt, and WhoScored, correct as of 01-03-24.