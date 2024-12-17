Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha could force incoming boss Vitor Pereira to deal with a significant setback during the early stages of his reign as the Molineux talisman is increasingly likely to quit if they cannot turn around their season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The West Midlands outfit are preparing to enter a new era after head coach Gary O'Neil was sacked in the aftermath of a 2-1 defeat to fellow Premier League strugglers Ipswich Town last weekend, with chairman Jeff Shi and other influential figures earmarking a number of potential candidates.

Pereira is poised to be handed the managerial reins after a compensation package worth in the region of £800,000 was negotiated with Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Shabab, and he will be handed the task of climbing out of the relegation zone as Wolves attempt to maintain their top flight status.

Cunha Gaining Interest from Top Flight Rivals

Tottenham keeping tabs on Brazil international's situation

Pereira is in danger of facing a battle to keep Cunha at Wolves as members of the hierarchy have been alerted to the fact he is expected to embark on a fresh challenge if they cannot turn their season around, according to GMS sources, and Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur have begun keeping tabs on his situation.

Wanderers are at risk of being without the forward for their upcoming fixtures - including the trip to Leicester City on Sunday - thanks to being charged by the Football Association with misconduct following an incident after the full-time whistle against Ipswich, and he has until Thursday to respond.

GMS sources have been informed that Wolves are desperate to retain Cunha's services despite his misdemeanors landing him in hot water and being in danger of receiving a ban, but Tottenham are keeping an eye on developments after an alteration in the Molineux dugout has led to his future coming into sharper focus.

The Brazil international headed to the West Midlands in January 2023, but the initial loan from Atletico Madrid included an obligation for the switch to become permanent for £44million, and he made himself one of the first names on the team sheet during O'Neil's spell in the hot-seat.

Cunha is unlikely to rush into signing a new contract while Wolves' top flight status is under threat, GMS sources recently revealed, and that has left Pereira facing the possibility of seeing the fan favourite move onto pastures new if he fails to stave off relegation to the Championship in the coming months.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matheus Cunha has been averaging a Premier League goal every 167 minutes this season, having found the back of the net eight times in 16 outings

Pereira Set to be Backed in Transfer Market

Two defensive reinforcements could be brought in next month

GMS sources have been told that the Wolves hierarchy are willing to back Pereira in the transfer market by making two defensive signings when the winter window opens for business at the turn of the year as there is an acknowledgment that their backline needs to improve if they want to remain in the Premier League.

Wanderers sanctioned the departure of then-captain Max Kilman during the summer, with him joining domestic rivals West Ham United for £40million, and they have gone on to concede more goals than any other top flight side this term as they have been breached on 40 occasions.

Pereira will need to identify good value options as his budget will be tight despite board members being keen to support him in his efforts to strengthen the squad he is set to inherit, GMS sources understand, leading to potential targets in the Championship and abroad being pinpointed as plans are put in place.

Although Sam Johnstone joined the West Midlands strugglers in a £10million deal from Crystal Palace in August, allowing him to compete with Jose Sa for a regular starting berth, they have not ruled out the possibility of attempting to recruit a new goalkeeper if an opportunity arises ahead of the February 3 deadline.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 17/12/2024