Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto is being eyed by a number of Premier League rivals ahead of the January transfer window.

Arsenal have been in contact with the Portugal international's agent to discover the conditions of a potential deal.

Liverpool have also been watching Neto in action, while Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is known to be an admirer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto has gained interest from a number of clubs ahead of the transfer window reopening for business, and Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley has updated GIVEMESPORT on what fee will need to be parted with to persuade the Molineux hierarchy to sanction his exit.

Having seen the likes of Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes and Raul Jimenez head through the exit door as Wolves pocketed close to £150million from departures during the summer, head coach Gary O'Neil is in danger of seeing another key man move onto pastures new in the not-too-distant future.

Wolves facing fight to hold onto Neto

Arsenal have stepped up their pursuit of Neto as, according to TEAMtalk, the north Londoners have been in contact with his agent Jorge Mendes as they attempt to discover the conditions of a potential deal which would see him head to the Emirates Stadium.

The report suggests it would take at least £60million to convince Wolves to part ways with the winger, who has racked up 12 goals and 18 assists over the course of 119 appearances for his current employers, and the Gunners are facing competition from Manchester United as boss Erik ten Hag is an admirer.

It is understood that Arsenal have been monitoring Neto for an extensive period, and they could see the January window as the ideal opportunity to test Wanderers' resolve, but Liverpool are also in the running to lure the sought-after talisman away from Molineux.

The Merseyside giants sent scouts to watch Portugal's win over Bosnia and Herzegovina during the international break and kept a close eye on Neto after he came off the bench.

Although Mendes is pushing to secure a move for his client, amid additional admiring glances coming from Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa, Wolves are in a strong negotiating position.

That is because Neto still has just shy of four years left on his £50,000-per-week contract, meaning the West Midlands outfit are not in a rush to offload him.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves are adamant the 23-year-old will not be embarking on a fresh challenge midway through the season, although he refused to rule out the possibility of the former Braga man's head being turned.

Neto will go into this weekend's trip to Bournemouth full of confidence, having registered six goal contributions in just 720 minutes of action this season, while his performances have allowed him to establish himself as one of the first names on the team sheet.

Wolves' top five performers in the Premier League this season by average match rating Pedro Neto 7.16 Jose Sa 7.03 Hwang Hee-chan 6.90 Matheus Cunha 6.90 Matheus Nunes 6.80 All figures according to WhoScored

Moxley believes Wolves legend Steve Bull was spot on when he claimed Neto is worth up to £70million ahead of clubs potentially heading to the negotiating table.

The respected journalist feels it would take a similar figure to even make Wanderers boss O'Neil and the hierarchy contemplate selling the Portuguese wide-man.

When asked for his views on Bull's valuation, Moxley told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think Steve Bull is pretty much on the money with that. I think he has still got some improvements in him. "Would he do better with better players around him? Yes, I think he would. Is he all the better for having Premier League experience and this being his fifth season in the division? Yes, he is because he has acclimatised to what's going on here. "I think Steve Bull is bang on the money. I think that's around about the figure they'll be looking for, somewhere in that ballpark. I don't think that's unreasonable, given the current state of the market."

Wolves to battle with Premier League rivals for South American star

O'Neil appears keen to bolster his left-back options as, according to 90min, Wolves are battling it out with two Premier League rivals to win the race to sign Atletico Mineiro's Guilherme Arana.

The report suggests Wanderers, West Ham United and Brentford sent scouts to watch the 26-year-old - who has chalked up 38 goal contributions in 159 appearances for his current employers - feature for Brazil against Venezuela after the trio decided to up the ante in their pursuit.

Read more: Matt Doherty now has 'big opportunity' after 'guarantee' at Wolves

Arana has previously enjoyed spells in Europe, having been handed 29 outings over the course of stints with Sevilla and Atalanta, but he is now back in his homeland and Atletico Mineiro's skipper.

Wolves are looking to pounce as the South American, who has clinched the Brazilian league title three times and also won an Olympic gold medal, is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract.