Wolverhampton Wanderers are poised to search further afield than the Premier League as head coach Gary O'Neil looks to add reinforcements to his squad next month, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why acquiring Viktoria Plzen star Rafiu Durosinmi would be a 'better idea' than luring Southampton striker Che Adams to Molineux.

Wolves have recovered from the blow of Julen Lopetegui choosing to walk away from the dugout a matter of days before the campaign got underway, resulting in O'Neil heading into the dugout, but they are still in danger of being sucked into a relegation dogfight.

Having spent more than £80million during the summer, largely thanks to the obligation to buy Matheus Cunha coming into effect, Wanderers will be handed another opportunity to strengthen their squad when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

Wanderers in danger of missing out on Durosinmi

Durosinmi is still on Wolves' list of targets ahead of potentially pouncing in the coming days, according to the Telegraph, but his £7million price tag has resulted in O'Neil facing competition from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

The report suggests Wanderers are keen to make the Viktoria Plzen frontman one of two January signings after recouping more than £140million from summer departures, which included the £47million exit of captain Ruben Neves to Al-Hilal, but it appears they are playing catch-up.

That is because it is understood that Durosinmi is on the verge of joining Frankfurt after his representatives headed to the German city to clarify the final details of a mid-season move, and he is scheduled to undergo medical tests after recovering from illness.

It comes after Wolves held discussions with Viktoria Plzen over a potential deal last month, when the Nigerian initially worked his way onto O'Neil's radar as the former Bournemouth chief made preparations for the fast-approaching winter transfer window.

But Wanderers will have to act quickly if they want to hijack Durosinmi's move to Frankfurt and convince him to embark on a fresh challenge in the Premier League as it has emerged that he is on the cusp of penning a contract which will tie him down to the Deutsche Bank Park-based outfit until the summer of 2028.

Rafiu Durosinmi's statistics for the 2023/24 campaign Appearances 19 Goals 9 Assists 6 Yellow cards 5 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 22/12/2023

The former Karvina man is not the only attacker on Wolves' radar as Southampton's Adams has remained on O'Neil's shortlist of potential acquisitions despite failing to seal his Molineux arrival hours before the summer deadline.

The Scotland international's current employers blocked a quickfire return to the Premier League when the West Midlands outfit aimed to seal a temporary move which included a £15million option and possible obligation to turn the switch into a permanent agreement at the end of the season.

Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley recently told GIVEMESPORT that Adams would be a shrewd signing for Wolves as a change of scenery may be what he needs to regain confidence and become a regular goal threat once again.

Jones has urged Wolves to attempt to beat Frankfurt to Durosinmi's signature instead of making another attempt to land Adams as the Viktoria Plzen talisman would be an unknown entity to Premier League defenders and that could play into Wanderers' hands.

The respected journalist believes the West Midlands outfit will not focus all their attention on attackers currently in the English top flight and Championship as they have scouts stationed in various locations as they look to boost their chances of climbing the table.

When asked whether Durosinmi would be a better signing than Adams, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Maybe looking outside the Premier League at a player that has been identified as having the exact traits would actually be a better idea than going for Che Adams. "If he came in and made an instant impact, suddenly you've got this player who nobody else in the league really knows what to do with or his strengths. When everybody else adapts to that, you can make the most of it and thrive. "I think Wolves will get smart, and I'd be surprised if they were to go and sign somebody like Che Adams because recruitment is stretched further than that now."

Silva seeking Molineux exit

Scottish Premiership title-chasers Celtic and Rangers are at the front of the queue to land Fabio Silva as he is preparing to leave Wolves next month, according to Portuguese media outlet O Jogo, but other suitors are also emerging.

The report suggests the out-of-favour striker, who has failed to make a start since the 3-2 Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace on September 3, is being coveted by Spanish clubs after noticing a potential opportunity to pounce.

Although Silva still has more than two-and-a-half years remaining on his £80,000-per-week contract, he has struggled to match expectations at Molineux and Wolves could see the January transfer window as the ideal time to cash in.

Talking Wolves presenter Dave Azzopardi recently told GIVEMESPORT the Portugal under-21 international will go on to have a 'successful football career' despite his struggles on Wanderers' books, and he is in desperate need of a fresh start elsewhere.

The West Midlands side shattered their club-record transfer fee when they forked out £35million in order to tempt Porto into selling their prised asset in September 2020, but he currently finds himself down the pecking order after failing to produce the goods.