Wolverhampton Wanderers could make “one of the most pointless transfers of all time” by signing Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone at Molineux, as Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on a move for the stopper.

Gary O’Neil hopes to see incomings come through the door following last weekend’s 1-0 victory at Everton.

Wolves transfer news – Sam Johnstone

According to The Sun, Crystal Palace’s potential move for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson puts Johnstone’s place at Selhurst Park in jeopardy. The report claims Wolves will bid for the stopper once Henderson arrives in south London, who has only recently nailed down his place in Roy Hodgson’s starting XI.

Henderson would likely take the number one spot off the 30-year-old, who could seek a move elsewhere to secure a chance of becoming a Premier League regular. The Sun claims that Wolves are on ‘red alert’, with rumours that the Molineux outfit’s current number one Jose Sa could be leaving for Nottingham Forest.

However, The Telegraph’s John Percy revealed last weekend that Wanderers are in advanced negotiations with the Portuguese stopper over a new contract. This would indicate that Wolves are eager to keep Sa, suggesting Johnstone would act as a number two to the former Olympiacos man.

Wolves summer signings Fee Tom King - Northampton Town Free Matt Doherty - Atletico Madrid Free

What has Taylor said about Wolves and Johnstone?

Taylor believes that Johnstone would be switching his role as a backup at Palace for the equivalent at Wolves, branding the transfer “pointless.”

When asked if Johnstone would represent a solid signing for Wolves, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “Yeah, I guess so. But I think that would be one of the most pointless transfers of all time. You’re going from being potentially a backup keeper at Palace to probably being backup again, probably to Sa, who I believe is about to sign a new contract at Wolves.

“However, I think the competition is always welcomed. I mentioned that I didn't like it with David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale. I don't want to be offensive, but I think the competition for the shirt is good at these so-called smaller clubs. I think the competition for the shirt is good, particularly given some of these goalkeepers are not consistent performers, especially Sa. He was excellent in his first season, but he’s fallen off the radar since.”

What next for Wolves?

Wolves are hamstrung by financial issues, indicating that any incomings at Molineux will have to be completed for free or at a cut-price cost.

According to reports in France (via Talking Wolves), the Black Country outfit have offered €15m (£13m) to sign Strasbourg midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde. The former France U21 international could replace Matheus Nunes, who Manchester City are increasingly confident of signing for a package deal worth €60m (£51m).

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves are focused on allowing Goncalo Guedes to leave the club before Friday’s transfer deadline. The Portugal international spent the second half of last season on loan at Benfica and could be in line for a return to the Estadio da Luz before 1st September.