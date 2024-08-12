Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers are keeping tabs on West Ham United marksman Michail Antonio ahead of potentially lodging a bid.

Gary O'Neil is eager to lure a centre forward with Premier League experience to Molineux before the transfer deadline.

Chelsea outcast Armando Broja has also been considered by Wolves as a potential recruit during the final weeks of the summer window.

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O'Neil has been monitoring Michail Antonio and could offer the West Ham United star an opportunity to embark on a fresh challenge at Molineux ahead of the summer transfer window slamming shut later this month, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having boosted their budget by sanctioning the £54million departure of Pedro Neto to Premier League rivals Chelsea last weekend, Wolves are scouring the market for a fresh attacking option a matter of days before they get their campaign underway with a trip to Arsenal.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs has been leading the West Midlands outfit's recruitment drive and, after already allowing Max Kilman to join West Ham in a £40million switch, he could look to strike a deal which sees Antonio head in the opposite direction before the fast-approaching August 30 deadline.

Wanderers Considering Swoop for Antonio

O'Neil remains keen to bring in Premier League-proven frontman

Wolves are understood to be among a host of clubs scoping out whether Antonio is available, according to GMS sources, and West Ham's decision to recruit Niclas Fullkrug from Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund has resulted in O'Neil being keen to discover if there is an opportunity to pounce.

The Jamaica international has entered the final 12 months of his contract, which allows him to pocket up to £100,000-per-week if bonuses are triggered at the London Stadium, and Wanderers are mulling over whether to test the Hammers' resolve due to being aware that they will not want to see him potentially walk away as a free agent.

GMS sources have been informed that Antonio fits the bill for Wolves as, having already acquired Jorgen Strand Larsen from Celta Vigo on an initial loan deal which could become permanent for £23million, O'Neil is interested in adding a striker who boasts Premier League experience.

Michail Antonio's statistical averages per 90 minutes throughout his career compared to Jorgen Strand Larsen Michail Antonio Jorgen Strand Larsen Shot-creating actions 2.75 1.75 Shots 2.55 2.36 Key passes 1.03 0.76 Shots on target 0.96 1.02 Goals 0.30 0.34 Assists 0.19 0.15 Statistics correct as of 12/08/2024

Although there was an expectation for the 34-year-old to leave West Ham alongside fellow frontman Danny Ings at the end of last season as former Molineux chief Julen Lopetegui aims to make his mark after succeeding David Moyes, he has remained in east London and is currently in line to add to his 308 appearances for the capital club.

Antonio has been heavily involved in the Hammers' pre-season programme, but GMS sources have learned that an approach from Wolves or another of his suitors could tempt the 2023 Europa Conference League winners into sanctioning his departure as the arrival of Fullkrug has led to concerns over his role going forward.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Michail Antonio has won seven of his 15 matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers, while he has also contributed two assists along the way

Broja Earmarked as Possible Molineux Recruit

West Midlands outfit could pounce after being frozen out at Chelsea

GMS sources have been told that Wolves have also considered making a move for Chelsea outcast Armando Broja as he fits the requirement of having Premier League experience under his belt, like Antonio, and there is uncertainty hanging over his long-term future after being frozen out at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues made the decision to attempt to cash in on the Albania international before the transfer window reopened, having struggled to make a telling impact during a loan spell with Fulham during the second half of last season, and his current employers' stance has not changed since the appointment of head coach Enzo Maresca.

Related Exclusive: Wolves Want to Sign 'Bargain' £12m Kilman Replacement Wolves are interested in signing Oumar Solet as a replacement for Max Kilman.

Wolves are long-term admirers of Broja, with GMS sources revealing that O'Neil was contemplating whether to head to the negotiating table in May, and they have until August 30 to make a final call on potentially spending some of the cash secured from the sales of Kilman and Neto on acquiring his services.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt