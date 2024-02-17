Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers may be forced to sell Pedro Neto this summer to generate funds for the club's financial needs at Molineux.

Neto has shown he has the potential to become one of the Premier League's most exciting wingers.

Journalist Ben Jacobs suggests that now may be the right time for the Portugal international to leave the club, after being a loyal servant to Wolves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers may “have to sell” winger Pedro Neto at Molineux this summer, as journalist Ben Jacobs hints that there’s an awareness the club may have to generate funds for financial reasons.

Wolves have enjoyed a positive 2023/24 campaign under head coach Gary O’Neil, despite a tumultuous 2023 summer transfer window and upheaval amongst the coaching staff shortly before the start of the Premier League season.

Neto has missed a portion of the campaign through injury, having suffered a severe hamstring strain in October 2023 and returning in the late stages of the year. The winger has shone when fit and available for the Wanderers but could be set to say his goodbyes to the Black Country when the 2024 summer market rolls around in June.

Neto’s injury-laden spells at Wolves

There’s no doubt that Neto has proven he can become one of the Premier League’s most exciting wingers during his time with Wolves. The 23-year-old arrived at Molineux during the 2019 summer transfer window in a double deal with midfielder Bruno Jordao from Braga after the duo had spent the previous campaign on loan at Lazio.

Whilst Jordao never made the grade after a spate of injuries and loan spells, Neto hit the ground running almost immediately and became a regular in the matchday squads during 2019/20. Neto enjoyed a breakthrough campaign after Diogo Jota’s sale during the 2020/21 season but saw his progress halted after sustaining a knee injury at Fulham in April 2021.

The five-cap Portugal international would return to action the following season under Bruno Lage but couldn’t get the minutes required to achieve his best form. Another serious ankle injury curtailed much of his 2022/23 season in October 2022, and the winger would have to bide his time to regain his place in the squad.

However, O’Neil’s appointment has unlocked the best form of Neto’s Wolves career this term, with the Viana do Castelo-born star registering 10 goal contributions in 15 Premier League appearances before facing Tottenham Hotspur on 17th February. The 40-year-old Wolves head coach hasn't been afraid to shower Neto in praise, having suggested he had been "absolutely incredible" in September 2023.

In November 2023, Talking Wolves presenter Dave Azzopardi told GIVEMESPORT that the forward signing a new contract at Molineux would be ‘unbelievable’. Unsurprisingly, both Arsenal and Spurs are eyeing a move for Neto this summer, dubbed an “elite talent” by Jacek Kulig, with Wolves demanding a fee of £60m for his services.

Pedro Neto - vs current Wolves 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 7.14 2nd Goals 2 =4th Assists 8 1st Shots per game 2 2nd Key passes per game 2.3 1st Crosses per game 1.9 1st Dribbles per game 1.9 2nd Fouled per game 1.1 =5th Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 16-02-24

Ben Jacobs - Neto has been a ‘loyal servant’ to Wolves amid potential sale

Jacobs doesn’t believe there is a frontrunner for Neto’s services as Wolves contemplate a potential sale this summer. However, the journalist admits that now could be the right time for Wanderers to allow the winger to leave Molineux. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“I don't think we've got a front-runner for Neto’s services. We've got an awareness within the industry from several clubs that Wolves may be willing to sell or have to sell financially. Plus, Neto has been at Wolves since 2019 and has been a loyal servant to the club. Therefore, the time may be right to allow the player to move on. He’s 23 and turns 24 in March. If he's kept at Wolves for another season, by the summer of 2025, he will be 25. As harsh as it sometimes is in recruitment, we know that once a player is 25, compared to other targets that are a couple of years younger, they can be discounted in some models.”

Wolves may feel thin on the ground on forward options, given their inability to sign a striker during the 2024 winter transfer window. Wanderers have enjoyed a solid campaign and are well away from the Premier League’s relegation zone, thanks in part to the goalscoring form of Neto, Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha.

In Wolves’ 2-0 defeat against Brentford on 10th February, O’Neil was forced to withdraw the latter, after seemingly feeling a tightness in his hamstring. Journalist Dean Jones had told GIVEMESPORT (13th February) that a Cunha injury would be a ‘disaster’ for Wanderers. Wolves fans’ worst fears were confirmed on 14th February, with O’Neil describing the setback as a “significant injury to his hamstring”. Speaking via the official Wolves website, the head coach said:

“It’s a fairly significant injury to his hamstring. There’s no timeline on it. I’ve spoken to Matheus a lot, and he just wants to keep pushing to get back as soon as he can. “He’s started working on it already, so we’re just going to monitor it week by week, day by day, see how far he can come and how quickly we can get him back. He’s keen to get back out there as soon as possible.”