Wolverhampton Wanderers are considering a move for Arsenal youngster Amario Cozier-Duberry if the starlet becomes available on a free transfer this summer, as journalist Ben Jacobs claims the Molineux outfit are “very much across” any deal.

Wolves have made a profit throughout the two transfer windows of the 2023/24 season as sporting director Matt Hobbs has proven he is operating on a shoestring budget following the success of the current campaign.

Head coach Gary O’Neil has enjoyed a successful start to life in the managerial dugout in the Black Country. He has guided the side well clear of a Premier League relegation battle amid pre-season predictions. Cozier-Duberry is considered one of Arsenal's hottest prospects. He is currently in talks to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Wolves have had to delve into a cheaper market than most of their Premier League rivals this term, having been keen to remain compliant with the top-flight’s profit and sustainability rules. O’Neil’s appointment has turned the Wanderers’ focus on recruiting young, talented players with a high ceiling as the club look to become more sustainable in their dealings.

The Black Country outfit generated £140m following the sales of key players such as Matheus Nunes and Ruben Neves across the 2023 summer transfer window. Established internationals were replaced with talented prospects such as Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle, who arrived on a season-long loan from Manchester City in September 2023. Wolves have the option to buy him outright for £4.3m. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Libertad winger Enso Gonzalez was signed in the final days of the summer window for a fee believed to be worth €12m (£10m).

This winter, Wolves were reluctant to splash any cash, which could have put them in danger of reprimand from the Premier League. However, they did complete the signing of Mario Lemina’s younger brother, Noha, from Paris Saint-Germain on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season. Wolves have the option to sign the 18-year-old permanently for £1.7m.

Before the 2024 summer transfer window, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Wolves are interested in signing Arsenal’s Cozier-Duberry on a free transfer, should he fail to reach an agreement on fresh terms with the Gunners. The Italian journalist claims that Wanderers are joined by Newcastle United, Ajax, Anderlecht and Borussia Dortmund as Hobbs considers adding another prospect to the squad.

In June 2023, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Cozier-Duberry could become the Emirates' ‘next teen sensation’. However, Wolves hope the 18-year-old, dubbed "unplayable" by Jack Wilshere, will switch to Molineux to seek new pastures and a chance for more regular gametime.

Gary O'Neil - Premier League managerial record Matches 57 Wins 19 Draws 11 Losses 27 Goals For 72 Goals Against 92 Stats according to the Premier League's official website, correct as of 09-02-24

Ben Jacobs - Wolves could look to pre-agree deal for Cozier-Duberry

Out of all the clubs interested in Cozier-Duberry’s services, Jacobs hints that Wolves are a club to watch in particular as they tempt the winger to Molineux. The journalist claims this interest level is typical before a player’s contract expires. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Wolves in particular are very much across this and hoping that they might be able to, should things not go Arsenal's way, get a transfer over the line in June. It's also fair to say that Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund, amongst others, are also facing the same situation. That's normal because when a player is available on a free transfer in June, there's always that ability to get a bargain deal and try to pre-agree something on a free transfer. Arsenal know this.”

Following Wolves’ quiet 2024 winter transfer window, Hobbs will have turned his attention to the summer market, hoping to bolster O’Neil’s squad for his second season in charge. Wanderers have also focused on tying down some of the talent already at their disposal as they look to build the basis of a side capable of competing in the top half of the Premier League.

Wolves have confirmed they have extended centre-back Toti Gomes’ contract, tying the defender down at Molineux until the summer of 2029. The defender has become a regular in O’Neil’s back three/five system and has established himself as a key figure.

Wolves return to Premier League action when they take on Tottenham Hotspur on 17th February, before hosting Sheffield United on the 25th. Wanderers then switch their focus to the FA Cup when they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Molineux on the 28th in an FA Cup Fifth Round tie.