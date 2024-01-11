Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers are in search of another striker during the 2024 winter transfer window, as Gary O'Neil's side have a shortage of options at Molineux.

West Ham United centre-forward Danny Ings is one of the players Wolves are considering signing on loan, but it may be difficult due to the current injury situation at the London Stadium.

Wanderers are also reportedly interested in Sunderland winger Jack Clarke, along with five other Premier League clubs.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking at West Ham United’s Danny Ings as one of the players on their transfer shortlist, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth provides GIVEMESPORT with an update on a striker search at Molineux.

Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil needs another No. 9 option in his side, having been left with a shortage of bodies following the early weeks of the 2024 winter transfer window.

Wanderers enjoyed a positive start to the 2023/24 Premier League season under the circumstances of abiding with the competition’s profit and sustainability rules but have been left a little light following recent developments. However, O’Neil and sporting director Matt Hobbs must work within their limits again in the coming weeks to add to a squad pushing for a top-half finish.

Wolves interested in signing Danny Ings on loan

O’Neil will be delighted with how his Wolves side have competed on the pitch in the first half of the 2023/24 Premier League season, having been widely tipped to succumb to relegation to the Championship. That is due to the club selling £140m worth of talent during the 2023 summer transfer window to avoid breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

Wolves have been imperious in front of goal, with Hwang Hee-chan, Matheus Cunha, Pedro Neto and Pablo Sarabia offering their unique threats to opposition defences. However, following limited gametime during the current campaign, Wanderers have sanctioned the loan departures of Fabio Silva to Rangers and Sasa Kalajdzic to Eintracht Frankfurt until the end of the season. Meanwhile, Hwang has departed for Qatar and could be absent until February as he participates in the Asia Cup with South Korea.

Therefore, it’s unsurprising that The Telegraph’s John Percy has claimed that Wolves have Ings on their striker shortlist as they look to secure a loan deal until the end of the campaign. Sheth has also corroborated Percy’s claim, adding that Southampton’s Che Adams and Paris Saint-Germain's Hugo Ekitike are options for the Black Country outfit. Being wary of breaking any Financial Fair Play rules, O’Neil and Hobbs are unlikely to make an addition that jeopardises their status, having seen Everton penalised with a ten-point penalty in November 2023.

Danny Ings - Premier League career in numbers Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2014/15 (Burnley) 35 11 4 6 2015/16 (Liverpool) 6 2 0 1 2017/18 (Liverpool) 8 1 0 0 2018/19 (Southampton) 24 7 3 1 2019/20 (Southampton) 38 22 2 3 2020/21 (Southampton) 29 12 4 1 2021/22 (Aston Villa) 30 7 6 4 2022/23 (Aston Villa and West Ham United) 35 8 2 4 2023/24 (West Ham United) 10 0 0 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 10-01-23

Dharmesh Sheth - Striker looks like a ‘big priority position’ at Wolves

Sheth suggests that Wolves’ decision to allow Silva and Kalajdzic leave until the end of the season would imply they are confident of making a striker addition before the window closes. However, the Sky Sports reporter thinks any deal for Ings, described as "outstanding" by former manager Dean Smith, would be “difficult” due to Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen’s potential injuries at West Ham. Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“Ings is one of several strikers that Wolves are looking at. It looks like a big priority position now for Wolves. Cunha is still there, of course, but they've allowed Kalajdzic to go to Eintracht Frankfurt, and they've allowed Silva to leave the club for Rangers. So, they seem to be light in that position. “You would have thought that allowing these players to leave would mean there would have been a plan for Wolves to bring in, or be close to bringing in, maybe a striker on loan or a permanent deal. Ings is one of the players they're looking at. It could be difficult to do, only because of West Ham's injuries.”

Wolves transfer news, including interest in Jack Clarke

Last month, Percy claimed that O’Neil was prioritising the addition of a striker and winger during the 2024 winter transfer window, with Wolves hopeful of providing him with those options so long as they move fringe players out of the door.

According to The Northern Echo, Wanderers have joined as many as five other Premier League sides in their interest in Sunderland winger Jack Clarke. West Ham have closely monitored the 23-year-old, whilst Burnley and Crystal Palace retain an interest in the Championship star, who the duo were both looking at signing during the previous window.

AFC Bournemouth and Everton are also considering a move for Clarke, but it is still being determined whether the top-flight outfits will move this month or wait until the summer. The Black Cats knocked back a £10m bid from Burnley in 2023, with the winger said to be frustrated that he was denied a Premier League move.

Meanwhile, Wolves could have been dealt a blow in their bid to sign striker Ekitike from PSG, after L’Equipe reported that Wolfsburg have submitted a loan bid for his signature. But in positive news, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has recently told GIVEMESPORT (8th January) that O’Neil’s side will sign PSG’s attacking midfielder Noha Lemina, brother of Mario, on a season-long loan, with the option to buy.

Wolves return to action when they take on Premier League outfit Brentford in an FA Cup Third Round Replay at Molineux on 16th January, with the potential of a Black Country derby with West Bromwich Albion in the next round on the cards should they progress.