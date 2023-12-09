Highlights Jonny Castro Otto could face difficulty in attempting to reignite his Premier League career if he leaves Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Spaniard was involved a training ground incident last week, which has led to boss Gary O'Neil confirming he will not be available for the forthcoming fixtures.

Jonny has been limited to just four minutes of Premier League action since Wolves were open to selling him during the summer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Jonny Castro Otto's Molineux career appears to be over, and Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley has told GIVEMESPORT why the outcast 'would be hard-pressed' to earn a move to a Premier League rival.

Although the West Midlands outfit have been making progress under head coach Gary O'Neil, who moved into the hot-seat after Julen Lopetegui opted to walk away a matter of days before the campaign got underway, the alteration in the dugout has not paid off for everyone in the squad.

Jonny, who made the £15million permanent switch from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid in January 2019 after initially impressing during a loan spell, is among those to have fallen by the wayside since Wolves entered a new era.

Jonny in internal discussions after training ground incident

Jonny has held crunch talks over his Wolves future after returning to the club's Compton Park training ground on Thursday, according to the Express & Star, having been forced to spend more than a week away from his teammates.

The report suggests a January exit could be on the cards for the left-back, who has been restricted to just four minutes of Premier League action this season, after he was involved in an incident as Wanderers made their final preparations for last weekend's defeat at Arsenal.

O'Neil confirmed that Jonny will be unavailable for Wolves' upcoming fixtures during the festive period as a result of what occurred behind closed doors, but the former Bournemouth chief refused to go into the specifics of why the three-cap Spain international has been exiled.

Jonny Castro Otto's season-by-season Wolverhampton Wanderers record Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2018/19 39 1 2 6 0 2019/20 48 2 3 5 0 2020/21 8 0 0 0 0 2021/22 13 2 0 1 0 2022/23 23 1 0 4 1 2023/24 3 0 0 0 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Although the 29-year-old has more than 18 months remaining on his Molineux contract, which allows him to pocket £35,000-per-week, he is not expected to stay in his current surroundings beyond the end of the January window.

While transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Jonny's Premier League and La Liga experience could play into his hands as he looks to embark on a fresh challenge in the coming weeks, it is understood that no proposals have come his way at this stage.

The former Celta Vigo man was put on the market ahead of the season getting underway, with Wolves being open to cashing in if a suitable offer was lodged during the summer, but a move onto pastures new failed to come to fruition.

Moxley believes Jonny may have already made the final Premier League appearance of his career as he does not boast the attributes which will make one of Wolves' domestic rivals head to the negotiating table next month.

The respected journalist feels the Spaniard, who has racked up 10 goal contributions over the course of 107 outings in the top flight, does not have the athleticism which would result in managers looking to pounce.

Moxley told GIVEMESPORT:

"If Jonny goes, who has played on that left-hand side, Wolves could possibly sign a left-back in January. But I think he would be hard-pressed to get another Premier League club. "I just think that everybody is moving towards athletes. Although I think he is a decent enough option on the ball, I just don't know whether he gets around the pitch or is as mobile as many Premier League managers would like."

Acuna earmarked as potential Jonny replacement

It appears that Wolves may have already pinpointed Jonny's replacement as, according to Spanish sources, O'Neil is showing interest in Sevilla's World Cup-winning left-back Marcos Acuna ahead of the winter window opening for business.

But the report suggests Wanderers are facing an uphill battle in their pursuit of the Argentina international, who made six appearances as his country were crowned the world champions in Qatar last year, because he is viewed as a key man by his current employers and would cost more than £10million.

Wolves are not the only side looking to offer Acuna a route into the Premier League for the first time in his career as Midlands rivals Aston Villa are understood to be readying a bid after earmarking him as a primary target.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Villans were 'one step away' from acquiring the 32-year-old during the final days of the summer window, only for him to remain on Sevilla's books thanks to the deal falling through.

Although Acuna has been frustrated by injuries since the campaign got underway, resulting in him missing the majority of September, Wolves have discovered a potential opportunity to pounce as his Rojiblancos contract, which is worth close to £50,000-per-week, is due to tick into the final 18 months at the turn of the year.