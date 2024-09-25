Wolverhampton Wanderers star Yerson Mosquera's season-ending injury has come as a significant blow in the aftermath of the Molineux hierarchy being unable to stump up the cash to sign Leeds United star Max Wober during the summer transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Wolves appeared to be on course to register their first win of the Premier League campaign when they went ahead against Aston Villa last weekend, thanks to Matheus Cunha bagging his second goal in six appearances, head coach Gary O'Neil's side suffered a late defeat and have been left with a long-term issue.

Mosquera needed to be stretchered off after sustaining a knee problem, and it has been confirmed that he is unlikely to be in contention for further game time before the end of the season, meaning the Midlands outfit have been left short of options as they prepare to face Liverpool on Saturday.

Wober Out of Reach in O'Neil Summer Pursuit

Austria international was on radar as potential acquisition

Wolves looked into the possibility of signing Wober following his return to Leeds after a loan spell with Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach last season, according to GMS sources, but a key reason for them being unable to make progress in negotiations was due to not being able to meet the financial demands.

O'Neil was keen to bolster his defensive options after seeing captain Max Kilman head through the exit door and complete a £40million switch to West Ham United during the early stages of the summer transfer window, but he was left frustrated in his pursuit of the 26-year-old.

Mosquera's long-term lay-off has added to the former Bournemouth chief's annoyance after Wober remained at Leeds, and GMS sources have been informed that Wolves have limited possibilities when it comes to attempting to find a replacement in the free agency market as they cannot significantly inflate their wage bill.

Max Wober's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Yerson Mosquera Max Wober Yerson Mosquera Pass completion percentage 70.6 85.4 Percentage of dribblers tackled 66.7 64.3 Percentage of aerial duels won 56.3 64.7 Clearances 4.75 2.86 Blocks 2.27 2.65 Interceptions 1.91 2.04 Statistics correct as of 25/09/2024

Although the Austria international has been on the Whites' books since sealing a £11million move from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2023, he joined Borussia Monchengladbach on a season-long loan following relegation from the Premier League and Wanderers were hopeful of taking advantage when Daniel Farke's side missed out on promotion.

But Wober still had three years remaining on his £35,000-per-week contract when Wolves came calling ahead of last month's deadline, resulting in Leeds being in a strong negotiating position and their target not wanting to take a pay cut, and GMS sources have learned that the finances involved in a deal forced them to end their interest.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Max Wober averaged four ball recoveries, two clearances, 1.3 interceptions and as many tackles per appearance for Austria at Euro 2024

Mosquera Replacement Options are Limited

Wanderers are not in position to offer lucrative salary to free agents

GMS sources have been told that there is only a small chance of Wolves being able to recruit a free agent to fill the void left by Mosquera due to them not being in a position to offer lucrative wages, resulting in O'Neil being in line to rely heavily on Craig Dawson, Toti Gomes and Santiago Bueno in the coming weeks.

Joel Matip is among the centre-backs currently available, having left Liverpool at the expiry of his £140,000-per-week agreement during the summer, but Wanderers would not be able to come close to matching that figure if it became clear that he would be interested in embarking on a fresh challenge at Molineux.

There was a feeling behind the scenes and within the coaching staff that Wolves needed to recruit at least one more defender before the transfer window slammed shut, GMS sources understand, but they were unable to make a move as an attractive option did not come into O'Neil's thinking after landing teenager Bastien Meupiyou from Ligue 1 side Nantes.

GMS sources recently revealed that the West Midlands outfit are not entertaining making a managerial change despite an underwhelming start to the campaign, but their hopes of moving away from the Premier League's relegation zone have suffered a significant blow thanks to Mosquera finding himself on the treatment table.

