Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers' talks to sign Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto look to be heading to a promising conclusion at Molinuex, in the late stages of the 2024 winter transfer window.

Wolves have been frustrated in their search for a center-forward throughout the transfer market.

Alberto's signing would be ideal for Gary O'Neil's side given their financial situation, who would reportedly sign on an initial loan with an option to buy deal.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ talks to sign Corinthians star Yuri Alberto on loan look to be “heading to a promising conclusion” at Molineux, as transfer insider Dean Jones reveals that West Ham United had also considered a move for the striker.

Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil has been hoping for a centre-forward addition throughout the 2024 winter transfer window, but he has been left frustrated by other clubs' demands in their quest to add a No. 9.

Wanderers are enjoying a positive 2023/24 season in the Premier League and FA Cup but may feel that their squad depth could be better as they look to achieve a top-half finish in the top flight. Alberto has impressed during his time at Corinthians and established himself as one of the Brazilian club’s key players in 2023, but may feel the offer of a move to European football is too good to turn down.

Wolves’ late interest in Yuri Alberto amid striker search

There’s no hiding that Wolves have been looking to sign a striker throughout the 2024 winter transfer window, having seen their squad depleted in the early stages of the market. O’Neil and sporting director Matt Hobbs have already sanctioned the loan departures of Sasa Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva to Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers, respectively. However, this winter, the club’s need to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations has restricted Wolves' striker options.

On 30th January, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea had turned down an offer from the Black Country outfit to sign Armando Broja on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season. However, Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (30th January) that Wolves are ‘almost certain’ to sign a striker in the final days of the winter transfer window. Romano corroborates this claim, telling GIVEMESPORT (31 January) that Wanderers would likely have a Broja alternative lined up.

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Wolves are in talks with Corinthians over a deal to sign forward Yuri Alberto on loan until the end of the season. The Brazilian, who made his debut for the Selecao in 2023, rejected a move to West Ham last summer. Meanwhile, journalist Graeme Bailey claims that Wolves could have an option to buy Alberto following the initial loan in a deal which could total £18m.

Yuri Alberto vs Armando Broja - 2023/24 stats Yuri Alberto (Corinthians) [2023] Armando Broja (Chelsea) Appearances 32(2) 6(7) Minutes 2735 455 Goals 8 1 Assists 3 0 Shots per game 2.5 1 Dribbles per game 0.7 1 Fouled per game 2.1 0.6 Overall rating 6.77 6.32 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 31-01-24

Dean Jones - Wolves deal for Alberto showing ‘positive’ signs

Given the club's financial situation, Jones believes Alberto is an “ideal” fit for Wolves. The transfer insider has implied that the deal looks to be heading to a positive conclusion as Wanderers look to secure their primary target for the winter transfer window. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Wednesday evening, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Wolves have been searching for options and around lunchtime on Wednesday, it began to emerge from the club that there had been a breakthrough in talks to sign a Brazilian forward. It turns out that man is Yuri Alberto, and he seems ideal. “It has been important to find someone on an initial loan agreement so they can assess it again later on. He had been linked with West Ham in the summer, and they looked into it and were quite close at one stage. But Wolves want a striker of this type, and the signs on Wednesday were positive it was heading to a promising conclusion.”

With Alberto’s signing yet to be confirmed, Wolves still haven’t made their first signing of the 2024 winter transfer window, hinting that the club have been hamstrung by the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations. Wanderers raised £140m in player sales during the 2023 summer market to avoid punishment for breaching the rules, with key players such as Conor Coady, Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes departing Molineux.

Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT (29th January) that Wolves could have a late window opportunity to sign Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James. The 19-year-old has impressed in the Championship for Blues and could soon be ready to move to the Premier League. The second-city club rejected a £5m offer plus add-ons from Serie A outfit Atalanta in early January, with journalist Rudy Galetti suggesting James is valued at €10m (£8.5m).

Wolves will switch their focus from the transfer window to Premier League action in the final hours of Deadline Day when they take on Manchester United at Molineux on 1st February. Wanderers then face a trip to Chelsea on 4th February, hoping to replicate their 2-1 victory over the two-time Champions League winners in the reverse fixture in December 2023.