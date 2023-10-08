Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers have been handed a timely boost in their attempts to hold onto Pedro Neto after journalist Ben Jacobs has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been boosted in their bid to keep Pedro Neto at Molineux beyond the January transfer window as journalist Ben Jacobs has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update over his future.

The Portugal international has been a key cog in Wolves' side since head coach Gary O'Neil took over just a matter of days before the campaign got underway.

Wolves are facing a battle to ensure Neto remains on their books as, according to TEAMtalk, agent Jorge Mendes is pushing to secure a move for his client after gaining interest from the likes of Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool.

The report suggests Wanderers are expecting the winger to move onto pastures new when the transfer window reopens in January, despite still having just shy of four years left on his £50,000-per-week contract, but his admirers will have to pay up to £50million after Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also keeping an eye on developments.

Arsenal could prove to be Wolves' biggest threat to keeping Neto as respected reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the north Londoners' interest is historical, but a bidding war could play into the West Midlands outfit's hands as they look to drive up the fee.

The Gunners sent scouts to watch the 23-year-old as Wolves overcame reigning Premier League champions Manchester City last weekend, while Atletico Madrid and Saudi Pro League big-spenders have also earmarked him as a potential marquee signing.

Liverpool have identified Neto as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah, who has also been heavily linked with a move to the Middle East, but are unwilling to meet Wolves' demands at this stage.

Neto will not push for January departure from Wolves - Ben Jacobs

Jacobs believes Neto will not follow in the footsteps of fellow countryman Matheus Nunes by pushing for a move away from Wolves in the coming months.

Although Nunes eventually got his wish by sealing a £53million move to Manchester City during the final hours of the summer transfer window, the journalist feels Wolves will be unwilling to cash in on another key man midway through the campaign.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think the first thing to say is that Wolves want to hang on to him. I think Gary O'Neil will not want to lose Neto mid-season, which might mean that the summer is perhaps a more likely exit. "I think we saw this with Wolves and how they handled the Matheus Nunes situation. There was a possibility of him leaving last January, with certain suitors looking, and Wolves ensured that were he to go - and he obviously has gone to Manchester City since - it would only be at the end of the season and not in the middle of the season. "Neto is not necessarily the type of character to force his way out too aggressively, which could be good news as well from a Wolves perspective."

Why has Neto been key for Wolves this season?

Neto has become one of the first names on the team-sheet, starting every single Premier League fixture so far, and he has repaid the faith shown by O'Neil during the early stages of the campaign.

According to the Premier League, the former Braga man went into the weekend with the division's joint-highest number of assists since the season got underway, having provided his teammates with four goals.

Neto also ended a 16-month wait to find the back of the net in the top flight when he grabbed a crucial opener as 10-man Wolves sealed a point against newly-promoted Luton Town.

Statistics highlight that the Portuguese playmaker, who has made close to 120 appearances for his current employers, has been pivotal in O'Neil attempting to guide Wanderers away from a potential relegation dogfight.

How Pedro Neto ranks vs Wolves teammates in the Premier League this season Average match rating 1st Assists 1st Key passes per game 1st Shots per game 2nd Goals =2nd All statistics according to WhoScored and correct up to and including October 7, 2023

Having seen the likes of Ruben Neves, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore and Joao Moutinho leave Molineux in a summer transfer window which saw Wolves recoup close to £150million, the West Midlands outfit's faithful needed Neto to step up to the plate.

He has done just that, but Wolves now need to ensure they keep him out of his suitors' clutches and he steers clear of further injuries as missing 27 matches due to an ankle problem last term nearly proved to be catastrophic in their bid to remain in the Premier League.