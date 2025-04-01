Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United will return to domestic action by going head-to-head at Molineux on Tuesday, with both sides looking to claw themselves even further away from the relegation zone and enjoy a productive end to what has been a turbulent season involving managerial alterations.

Vitor Pereira was appointed as Gary O'Neil's successor in the Wolves hot-seat in December, thanks to a compensation package worth £800,000 being agreed with Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab, while Graham Potter replaced the sacked Julen Lopetegui at the Hammers' helm a matter of weeks later.

West Ham were triumphant when the two sides met at the London Stadium earlier this term, with Jarrod Bowen grabbing the winner after Wolves' Matt Doherty cancelled out Tomas Soucek's opener, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line-up in the West Midlands.

Cunha Remains Out of Contention Due to Ban

Brazilian serving extended suspension thanks to red card in FA Cup

Wolves will still be without talisman Matheus Cunha when West Ham make the journey to Molineux, thanks to the Brazil international being handed an extended four-match ban and a £50,000 fine following his red card in the closing stages of the FA Cup defeat to Bournemouth last month.

The 25-year-old, who has fuelled speculation that he could head through the exit door when the transfer window reopens in the summer by confirming that he wants to take his career to the next level and fight for titles, will not be in contention for game time until the visit of Tottenham Hotspur on April 13.

Sasa Kalajdzic, Yerson Mosquera, Enso Gonzalez and Leon Chiwome have been long-term absentees for Wolves - resulting in them still not featuring since Pereira's appointment as head coach - and they are not on course to be involved in the matchday squad against West Ham.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matheus Cunha has been averaging a goal every 165 minutes in the Premier League this season

Portuguese tactician has no fresh injury problems to worry about