Liverpool travelled to Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in search of three points in order to take advantage of Manchester City dropping points in their 1-1 draw with Newcastle United earlier in the day - and Arne Slot's men, thanks to goals from Ibrahima Konate and Mohamed Salah, ran out 2-1 victors.

Considering the chasm in their seasons thus far, Gary O'Neil's side enjoyed a fruitful 40-minute period of play, keeping the visitors at bay as the dogged work of their midfield triumvirate proved to be the difference, while Liverpool struggled to find their groove.

Despite the Reds showing glimpses of getting forward and wreaking havoc on the Black Country outfit, it was a relatively comfortable first 45 minutes for the latter, who are still yet to reign victorious in their opening six Premier League outings this campaign.

That was until centre back Konate rose above the rest in the Wolves box to head home his side's opener and a sigh of relief was let out from Slot, the players and the travelling contingent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Konate became the first player to score his first 5 Liverpool goals all with his head since Mark Wright in December 1993.

Salah missed a gilt-edged chance to double the visitors' lead soon after both sets of players re-emerged from the tunnel as he pounced on a loose pass from Mario Lemina, but the Egyptian - typically so reliable from such positions - managed to miss the target.

The home side then managed to earn themselves a leveller through Rayan Ait-Nouri thanks to a catalogue of errors among the Liverpool defence, but Slot and Co regained their lead through a spot kick, converted by the ever-reliable Salah just moments later.

Wolves vs Liverpool - Match Statistics Wolves Statistic Liverpool 44 Possession (%) 56 7 Shots 10 3 Shots on target 6 2 Yellow Cards 3 2 Corners 10 16 Fouls 8

Full Match Highlights

Match highlights to follow.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player Ratings

GK – Sam Johnstone – 6/10

Relied on his teammates to spare his blushes with some wayward passing. Really uncomfortable on the ball but produced a brilliant save to prevent his side going 1-0 down.

RB – Nelson Semedo – 6/10

Had a tendency to roam and get behind Robertson but gave away the penalty, which lost Wolves' grip on the game.

CB – Santiago Bueno – 5/10

Often slow to track Jota's darting runs, but was luckily not punished for his lackadaisical nature.

CB – Toti Gomes – 6/10

Nothing too important to note, but his positioning was often very off, leaving the Liverpool front line with acres of space. Enjoyed an evening of long ball success though, admittedly, to no avail.

LB – Rayan Ait-Nouri – 7.5/10

In what could be a potential job interview for the left-back, the Algerian was a constant threat to Alexander-Arnold and Co when marauding up the left flank. He always had Salah's number.

CM – Joao Gomes – 7/10

A key figure in what Wolves are trying to muster, Joao Gomes covered plenty of grass, but did look somewhat afraid to shoot at opportune moments, which hampered his side's ability to punish Liverpool mistakes.

CM – Andre – 8/10

For someone who boasts little Premier League experience, Andre had a decent performance. A really powerful runner, it would be a surprise to not see him playing for a top level club in years to come. A real supreme talent.

CM – Mario Lemina – 7/10

Somehow, Lemina remains underrated by fans. Albeit very technically gifted, the Gabon international was reckless in his pressing and challenges but still managed to escape the book. Dropped back into centre half after Bueno's substitution.

RW – Jean-Ricner Bellgarde – 5/10

Met by a chorus of boos when passing it backwards. A central midfielder by trade, the Frenchman looked out of sorts against the Merseysiders and looked scared to run at a booked Alexander-Arnold.

ST – Jorgen Strand Larsen – 6/10

Strand Larsen has not proven to be what Wolves fans were hoping for when they secured his signature, albeit on loan, in the summer. Worked tirelessly to win the ball back, which led to Ait Nouri's equaliser, however.

LW – Matheus Cunha – 6.5/10

The Brazilian's off-the-ball movement caused Robertson all manner of problems, and he operated along the front line with little to no issues in the first half.

Sub – Carlos Forbs – 6/10

Replaced a struggling Bellegarde and introduced a layer of intent and pace to Wolves' structure.

Sub – Hwang Hee-chan – 4/10

Had little joy up top upon his introduction.

Sub – Tommy Doyle – 4/10

Added a layer of steel to the Wolves' middle of the park but was unable to gain a foothold on proceedings.

Liverpool Player Ratings

GK – Alisson Becker – 6/10

Back in between the sticks for Slot and Co, Alisson made some crucial first half saves when relied upon.

RB – Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6/10

Stung Johnstone's glove with a standard free-kick routine, though it wasn't enough to trouble the shot stopper.

CB – Ibrahima Konate – 7/10

While his defensive work has been praised, Konate is a monster in the air in both boxes, as evidenced by his emphatic header on the cusp of the half-time whistle. But what was he doing for Wolves' leveller?

CB – Virgil van Dijk – 7.5/10

Aerially imperious against an imposing Strand Larsen and was on hand to prevent Wolves piling on the pressure in the early embers.

LB – Andy Robertson – 6/10

Liverpool's high line hampered the Scotsman's ability to track the runners in behind him - especially Semedo. Very poor in his duels.

CM – Ryan Gravenberch – 8/10

The strongest of the double pivot, it was almost as he was playing by himself in the engine room in the first half. Performed very well, despite the majority of his side not being at the races.

CM – Alexis Mac Allister – 6/10

Mac Allister could take the mantle as Liverpool's best player thus far this season - but he endured a slow start to proceedings against Wolves.

CAM – Dominik Szoboszlai – 5/10

A relatively anonymous first half for the Hungarian. Somehow, just somehow, he didn't score on the cusp of 40 minutes. Hooked in favour of Jones.

RW – Mohamed Salah – 5/10

For all of his attacking talent, Salah endured a tricky start to the game in the Midlands, remaining relatively anonymous for the most part. Converted his effort from the spot.

ST – Diogo Jota – 6/10

Up against his former employers, Jota enjoyed little joy but certainly showed a willingness to attack crosses. Delivered a sweet ball for Konate's header and his movement won his side the penalty.

LW – Luis Diaz – 5/10

Despite being on red-hot form since the start of the season, the Colombian winger flattered to deceive on the left flank. An afternoon to forget.

Sub – Cody Gakpo – 5/10

Certainly put himself about in his short cameo.

Sub – Curtis Jones – 4/10

Little impact but will be pleased to get some minutes in the tank.

Man of the Match

Andre (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Despite his side slumping to a 2-1 defeat, there was nobody more influential to how their side played today than Andre, 23, of Wolves. Before his summer switch to Molineux, there were a plethora of top clubs vying for his signature - and his display against one of the best well-drilled sides in the division attests to that.

Competent on the ball, especially when driving through the Liverpool lines, the seven-cap Brazil international was also resolute defensively, ensuring to cover every blade of glass possible. Let's be fair, he was unfortunate to be on the losing side given how well he managed to handle the likes of Szoboszlai and Mac Allister.