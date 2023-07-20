Wolverhampton Wanderers are on the brink of selling a player who 'still had something to offer' amid concerns over Financial Fair Play regulations, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Julen Lopetegui's side are gearing up for their sixth consecutive season in the Premier League, which is their longest top-flight stint since the 1970s.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news

Away from Manchester City's treble win, West Ham United's Europa Conference League triumph and Aston Villa qualifying for continental football, Lopetegui keeping Wolves in the Premier League was one of the stories of the 2022/23 season.

A safe bet to be relegated when the Spaniard arrived at the club, Lopetegui was able to turn the West Midlands outfit's fortunes around, while securing safety with a couple of weekends to spare.

However, while their on-pitch performances may have caught the eye, an FFP-related storm has been brewing in the background.

Commenting on the state of their financial situation in May, Lopetegui urged the Wolves hierarchy to 'solve' the FFP-related issues that were plaguing the club's transfer dealings.

As such, Wanderers have set about trying to balance the books by selling players, with the most notable outgoing being Ruben Neves, who joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

Wolves pocketed a cool £47 million for their skipper, who had just entered the final 12 months of his deal at Molineux.

And now, with the 2023/24 season just around the corner, another big-name Wolves player is expected to pack his bags and leave the club in the coming weeks.

What has Dean Jones said about Wolves?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones revealed that Wolves attacker Daniel Podence has been 'in talks' with Real Betis over a proposed move.

On the 27-year-old, Jones said: “Firstly, I just feel like Podence is a player that might have been able to turn his form around over the course of the next year.

“But yeah, Real Betis have been in talks for Podence and I think he actually can do really well for them.

“I’m just surprised at the number of players who are leaving Wolves right now and I feel that he's a player that still had something to offer.”

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Wolves?

Having joined from Greek side Olympiacos in June 2020 as part of a deal worth £16.9 million, Podence arrived with plenty of promise on his shoulders but has failed to live up to the expectations.

Fast-forward three years and the Portuguese winger is believed to be on the move once again, with journalist Pedro Sepulveda claiming an offer from Real Betis is imminent.

The Lisbon-based reporter believes Wolves can expect a proposal in the region of £10 million to arrive from the La Liga outfit, as Podence prepares for a move to Spain.

Podence will leave Wolves after racking up a total of 105 appearances for the Premier League side, while having found the net 16 times and providing a further nine assists.

At just 27 years old, it's likely Podence will have time to rediscover his form and fulfil his potential, even if that looks most likely to happen away from Molineux.