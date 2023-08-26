Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Daniel Podence is yet to be involved under Gary O’Neil this season, and journalist Rudy Galetti has now provided an update on his future to GIVEMESPORT.

The Portuguese winger is clearly not in O’Neil’s plans for the campaign.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news - Latest

It’s been a tricky transfer window for the Midlands club this summer. Wolves’ only signings who weren’t on loan at Molineux last season are Tom King and Matt Doherty, two players signed on free transfers. Although the Wolves duo could play a role for O’Neil this term, it’s hardly an inspiring window considering some of those who have departed from the club. With just a few days left in the window, Wolves fans might be worried about the lack of incoming business.

Ruben Neves, Conor Coady, Raul Jimenez, Joao Moutinho, and Adama Traore are just a few names who have gone through the exit door. The aforementioned players have been key servants at times over the years for Wolves, and certainly have plenty of Premier League experience between them. Reinforcements will be necessary for the Midlands club, but further outgoings could occur before the deadline next week.

Manchester City have submitted an offer to sign Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. He might not be the only player from Portugal to be leaving the club over the next few days, with Podence heavily linked with a departure. It’s understood that Celtic are tracking Podence ahead of a potential move, with Wolves reportedly valuing the player at around £12m. Although selling players at the right value can be a good idea, the Wanderers have such little time to find adequate replacements.

Now, Italian journalist Galetti has provided an update on the future of Podence.

What has Galetti said about Wolves and Podence?

Galetti has suggested that Podence is no longer part of the project at Molineux, having been left out of the squad for their last two games. The journalist adds that talks will now go ahead over the next few days to find a solution for the 27-year-old.

Wolves - selected summer sales Fee Ryan Giles - Luton Undisclosed Luke Cundle - Plymouth Loan Conor Coady - Leicester £7.5m Nathan Collins - Brentford £23m Raul Jimenez - Fulham £5.5m Ruben Neves - Al Hilal £47m Hayao Kawabe - Standard Liege Undisclosed Dion Sanderson - Birmingham Undisclosed Diego Costa - Botafogo Free Joao Moutinho Free Ki-Jana Hoever - Stoke Loan Chiquinho - Stoke Loan Dexter Lembikisa - Rotherham Loan Matija Sarkic - Millwall Undisclosed Adama Traore - Fulham Free All fees according to Sky Sports

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Daniel Podence is out of the Wolves project after not being included in the squad against Manchester United. The same happened in the match against Brighton & Hove Albion. Talks between the two parties will go ahead in the next days."

What’s next for Wolves?

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves need to sign another central defender, but due to Financial Fair Play regulations, he’s unsure whether they will get one over the line. Journalist Dean Jones has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill is a player of interest to Wolves this summer. A sale of the likes of Podence or Nunes would, of course, help their financial situation and allow them to bring in reinforcements, but time is ticking with the transfer window slamming shut next week.