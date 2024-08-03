Highlights Wolves finished 14th in the Premier League in 2023-24.

Gary O'Neil will be hoping to go deep in the cup competitions.

Hwang Hee-Chan and Matheus Cunha were last season's top scorers.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be hoping to improve on their position in the Premier League in the 2024/25 season after finishing 14th in 2023/24 with 46 points. Since making their return to the top flight in the 2018/19 campaign, Wolves have finished in the top half on three occasions. But the end to the 23/24 season saw the Midlands team fall from the top half, winning one of the final 10 matches to slide from ninth to 14th.

Despite the disappointing end to the campaign, wins over Manchester City and Spurs gave Gary O'Neil's team plenty of positives. Wolves have already invested this summer, bringing back Tommy Doyle on a permanent signing after impressing on loan in 2023/24, as well as signing Rodrigo Gomes from Braga and Jorgen Strand Larsen from Celta Vigo. With that in mind, here's a look at how Wolves could get on in 2024-25.

Premier League Campaign

Odds on becoming champions and going down

Although Wolves are currently a very long shot to win the Premier League at 500/1 across bet365, SkyBet and BetMGM, they also aren't among the oddsmakers favourites to be relegated either.

Bet365 and SkyBet are offering 7/2 odds on Wolves going down in 2024/25, which means O'Neil's side have 22.2% of that happening according to the current numbers. With that, the oddsmakers are predicting Wolves to have another mid-table finish, which considering the last four years worth of data, does make sense.

Wolves Premier League Finish Odds bet365 SkyBet BetMGM Wolves to win the 2024/25 Premier League 500/1 500/1 500/1 Wolves to finish in the 2024/25 Premier League top six 33/1 25/1 33/1 Wolves to be relegated in the 24/25 season 7/2 7/2 NIL

Wolves Picks

Goals and points

On top of where Wolves are likely to finish this season, SkyBet are also offering Request a Bet options across the season for the Molineux side.

One of the more intriguing options is Chelsea to finish in the top four and Wolves to get a top half finish, which is coming in at 12/1 as of writing. Although Chelsea finished last season strong, they're entering the unknown with another new manager with a mountain to climb in Enzo Maresca.

In 2023-24, Wolves netted 50 goals, only four teams scored fewer in the campaign. Other options available include Wolves scoring 65+ league goals at 22/1, Wolves netting 55+ league points at 8/1 and Hee-Chan scoring 20+ league goals at 20/1 as of writing.

Wolves SkyBet Request a Bet Options Odds Chelsea to finish in top 4 & Wolves to finish in top half 12/1 Aston Villa to finish in top 4 & Wolves to be relegated 16/1 Wolves to score 65+ league goals 22/1 Wolves to get 55+ league points 8/1 Wolves to get 65+ league points 65/1 Hee-Chan to score 20+ league goals 20/1 Cunha to score 20+ league goals 28/1 Neto to score 15+ league goals 5/2 Neto to assist 15+ league goals 14/1

Predictions

Silverware, Top Scorer and Playmaker

If Wolves are going to press ahead and move towards a Europa League position this season, there are two players that they will be hoping will start the season strong and remain consistent: Hwang Hee-chan and Pedro Neto.

Squawka gave Hee-chan an xG of around 7-8 goals in the 2023/24, so his tally of 12 goals from just 45 shots attempted proved how clinical he can be in front of goal. Hee-chan also missed a lot of time with injury last season and his 12 goals came from just 45 shots attempted across 29 games, with the South Korea international proving very clinical.

Pedro Neto is continuously linked with a move away from the Black Country outfit, but as of right now he is still at Wolves and his performance in the 24/25 season could help move the Wanderers up the table massively. The Portugal international managed nine assists and two goals in the 23/24 season, with just 18 starts and 1,521 minutes on the board. With the creativity of Neto and the clinical finishing of Hee-chan, fans will be desperately hoping that they can both remain fit for the majority of the season.

We predicted that Wolves will finish 12th in the Premier League, with Hwang Hee-chan being their highest goalscorer for the season across all competitions.