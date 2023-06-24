Wolverhampton Wanderers target and Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres ‘would be really interested’ in joining the club, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Midlands-based club are in the market for a striker and are being linked with the prolific forward ace, who has seriously impressed in England’s second division.

Wolves transfer news – Viktor Gyokeres

Last month, Sky Sports reported that Wolves are interested in signing Gyokeres this summer and as per talkSPORT, they are lining up a summer move for the Swede which could cost upwards of £25m.

The same report, however, does state that Wolves will not be alone in their pursuit of the talented marksman with the likes of West Ham United, Burnley and Leeds have also circled around the 24-year-old previously.

A report from Football Insider have also backed the notion that Wolves are ‘pushing the hardest’ to land a deal with the former St Pauli forward, though the race for his services is believed to be hotly contested.

Unfortunately for Gyokeres and his Coventry teammates, they fell short at the final hurdle in the play-off final.

Not all is bad news for Gyokeres mind as The Daily Mail reported that scouts from a string of Premier League clubs were in attendance to monitor the player.

What has Dean Jones said about Wolves and Viktor Gyokeres?

Jones exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves should be in the running for players such as Gyokeres and that a player of his calibre and stature would be interested in a project such as Wolves.

He said: “Yeah, I definitely don’t think that players like Gyokeres and Alex Scott should be out of Wolves’ reach. I mean, this is a team that are established in the top-flight and at this stage of their Premier League cycle, they should definitely be able to entice players like that. They’re going to have to negotiate around their own difficulties for sure, but players like this I think they would be really interested in going to Wolves.”

Would Viktor Gyokeres be a good signing for Wolves?

In 49 appearances across 2022/23, Gyokeres racked up an impressive 22 goals, according to WhoScored. Across those games, he racked up an average match rating of 7.18.

However, his 13 assists in the same time frame show he can also operate as a creator and not exclusively as a goalscorer.

The former Brighton player completed 2.15 successful take-ons and was in the 99th percentile for progressive passes and progressive carrier per 90 last season, per FBref. The same statistics-based website shows he boasted a monstrous 4.27 shot-creating actions per 90.

These numbers alone showcase how special a talent he is and why he is worth the punt for a side in the Premier League.

Whether his form will transcend into a much tougher league is yet to be seen, but Wolves, who are desperate to overhaul their offensive options, should do all they can to fend off their fellow Premier League competitors for the 13-cap Sweden international.

Gyokeres’ £25m fee is reasonable, too, meaning their investment - should it not pay off – would not make a huge dent in their expenditure.