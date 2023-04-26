Wolverhampton Wanderers star Raúl Jiménez will most likely leave the club in the upcoming summer transfer window, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook told GIVEMESPORT.

Jiménez, who pockets a reported healthy £100,000 per week, has found game time hard to come by in the Wolves squad since returning from injury and could be about to part ways with the side.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news - Raúl Jiménez

Making his loan stay permanent in 2019, Jiménez joined Wolves in a club-record deal from Benfica worth an eye-watering £30 million (The Guardian).

Having been a revelation for the West Midlands-based outfit, Jiménez joined a side at the time managed by Nuno Espírito Santo enjoying a stellar campaign in the Premier League.

While on loan at the club, Jiménez would spearhead an attack that finished seventh in Wolves' first campaign back in the Premier League, before going on to reach the Europa League quarter-finals the following season.

Across his first two seasons with Wolves, the Mexican international netted an impressive 44 goals across all competitions, while establishing himself as one of the divisions' hottest prospects (Transfermarkt).

However, having since failed to match those numbers in the following campaigns, there are suggestions that Wolves could look to part ways with Jiménez in the summer.

What has Alex Crook said about Jiménez?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, talkSPORT reporter Crook admitted it was unlikely that Jiménez would be at Molineux next season.

On the 31-year-old, Crook said: "Because that's been a big problem for Wolves, scoring goals this season. Raúl Jiménez unfortunately hasn't been assigned play since he came back from injury which is a shame. but yeah I think it's inevitable that he leaves Wolves.”

How has Jiménez been performing this season?

Jiménez's Wolves career has appeared to hinge on a November 2020 injury, when the dominative striker fractured his skull while playing for Wolves.

Despite being told by doctors that it was a "miracle" he survived the injury, Jiménez has barely looked himself on the football pitch since.

A shadow of the explosive marksman that made an instant impact upon Wolves' arrival in the top flight, the Mexico forward's drop-off in form has been most evident across the current campaign.

Yet to score a goal in the Premier League this season, despite featuring 13 times, a lack of confidence in front of goal has knocked Jiménez off his stride (Transfermarkt).

His form has also been replicated by his WhoScored rating, with the striker averaging a lowly 6.45 across his league appearances for Wolves this season.