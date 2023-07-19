Wolverhampton Wanderers are close to re-signing Matt Doherty, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why he thinks the Midlands club could desperately do with their former defender.

The right-back is a free agent after being released by Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

Wolves transfer news — Matt Doherty

Earlier this month, Jones informed GIVEMESPORT that Wolves were working on bringing Doherty back to Molineux.

According to Sky Sports, the 31-year-old was at Wolves earlier today to have a medical ahead of his return to the Premier League outfit.

Doherty will be looking to get his career back on track in the West Midlands after a very difficult spell at Atletico.

Following his move there from Tottenham Hotspur, the 36-cap Republic of Ireland international managed to make just two appearances in La Liga (via Transfermarkt) before being let go by Diego Simeone.

What has Dean Jones said about Matt Doherty and Wolves?

Jones has backed Wolves' move for Doherty, stating that Julen Lopetegui needs more bodies and experience in the dressing room.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "We've got to face up to facts that Wolves are desperate right now. They need numbers and they need experience in this squad because when it comes to the start of the season, they're one of the teams that you'll be tipping to struggle. I'm not sure what we'll get from them.

"I know Lopetegui was able to lift them a bit in the second half of last season and turn things around, but there's been such an unsettled feel to this place since the end of last season. They perhaps need someone like Doherty to get in there and assert himself in the dressing room and start making a difference."

Who else could join Matt Doherty at Wolves this summer?

According to Jones, Wolves are making a really big push to sign Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, so he could be another arrival at Molineux before the transfer window closes.

The Wanderers are thought to have an interest in Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo as well, and signing a player such as the 25-year-old looks necessary.

They have sold Nathan Collins to Brentford and Conor Coady to Leicester City and could still lose Max Kilman, so central defence is a bit of a concern right now.

As reported by The Athletic, Napoli have had a £30m offer for Kilman turned down by Wolves, but it would not be a surprise to see them make another move for the Englishman now Kim Min-jae's move to Bayern Munich has been finalised.

Attack is also an issue for Lopetegui, with his side only scoring 19 goals at home last season, which was one of the worst records in the Premier League (via WhoScored).

It is going to be difficult for the Spaniard to fix all of these problems in one transfer window, especially with Wolves' budget, so the upcoming campaign could be another challenging one for his men.