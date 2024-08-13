Highlights Wolves are close to signing French defender Meupiyou with a £4.26 million bid.

Meupiyou will be fast-tracked to Wolves' first team if the deal is sealed.

Wolves are also keeping an eye on Michail Antonio's contract situation at West Ham.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are progressing in talks to sign Nantes and France Under-18 centre-back Bastien Meupiyou this summer, according to journalist Liam Keen, who reveals that Gary O’Neil and Co have lodged a £4.26 million bid for his signature.

So far this summer, the Molineux outfit have signed Rodrigo Gomes and Pedro Lima, while Tommy Doyle has made his switch permanent from Manchester City – but the club are still keen to bolster their ranks at the heart of defence.

After losing former skipper Maximilian Kilman to West Ham United earlier this summer, replacing the Englishman is at the top of the agenda for Wolves and, as such, the aforementioned Meupiyou has emerged as one of their primary targets.

Wolves Make £4.26m Bid for Meupiyou

Defender expected to join the first team if deal is sealed

Meupiyou, who has represented France at a plethora of age levels, has been earmarked by a host of clubs – Wolves, in particular – this summer as a potential acquisition.

Previously, the Midlands-based side saw their opening proposal, reportedly worth in the region of £3.4 million (€4m) turned down by Nantes, but that has not deterred them from returning to the negotiating table to finally strike a deal.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Keen of the Express & Star reported that talks are ongoing between Wolves and Nantes for Meupiyou’s signature and a bid of £4.26 million has been tabled as they try to make advancements in their pursuit.

“Wolves are in talks to sign young French defender Bastien Meupiyou. They have tabled a bid around £4.26 million (€5million) are waiting on a decision from Nantes.”

Now waiting on a decision from the 18-year-old’s current employers, Wolves are under the impression that their pathway for young talent will be enough to entice the Frenchman, previously described as 'complete', to make the switch before the summer transfer window closes.

Per Keen’s report, should a deal materialise and Meupiyou becomes Wolves' next summer addition, the plan is to fast-track him into senior proceedings. Paris-born Meupiyou represented Nantes at youth level before getting his shot alongside the first teamers, making his professional debut in September 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Meupiyou is yet to score in his 37-game Nantes career, which spans across their senior side and youth set-up.

Incredibly, he was sent off within the first nine minutes and a knee injury kept him out for the remainder of the season but, after impressing during pre-season, Wolves are ready to swoop in for his signature, just days before the new Premier League campaign gets underway.

West Ham's Michail Antonio Monitored by O’Neil

Fullkrug’s arrival at West Ham could make deal easy to do

At the other end of the pitch, O’Neil and Co are monitoring the situation of West Ham United and Jamaica ace Michail Antonio, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed, with the 34-year-old’s London Stadium contract expiring this summer.

Ever since Raul Jimenez’s departure last summer, Wolves have struggled to fill the void left by the Mexican and Antonio, who has scored 67 goals in 254 top flight outings, could provide a cheap, stop-gap option before Wolves sign a long-term option in that area.

Antonio vs Cunha - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Antonio Cunha Minutes 1,711 2,454 Goals 6 12 Assists 2 7 Shots per game 1.2 2.3 Aerials won per game 1.3 0.5 Dribbles per game 1.1 2 Overall rating 6.60 7.13

What could play into Wolves’ hands is the fact that West Ham have added Niclas Fullkrug to their centre forward department this summer, which, in turn, could mean Antonio’s days in east London are numbered.

Despite being involved in his side’s pre-season campaign, there is an ever-growing belief that the £100,000-per week earner’s exit could be sanctioned in the coming weeks on the back of the aforementioned Fullkrug’s arrival.

All statistics per WhoScored