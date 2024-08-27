Wolverhampton Wanderers remain keen on signing Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale before the transfer deadline on Friday, according to MailOnline.

Acquiring a new starting goalkeeper remains a priority for Gary O’Neil’s side, who see Ramsdale as the number one option to replace Jose Sa between the sticks.

According to MailOnline, Wolves have offered a loan with an option to buy at the end of the season for Ramsdale, who faces another year on the sidelines following the permanent arrival of David Raya.

The 26-year-old lost his place in the Arsenal starting eleven in the previous campaign and has remained out of Mikel Arteta’s plans since, making just 11 appearances for the Gunners in the past 12 months.

With Wolves reportedly willing to listen to offers for Jose Sa, the Molineux side are expected to bring in a replacement for the Portuguese international ahead of the transfer deadline.

The West Midlands club sit second-bottom in the Premier League after suffering a heavy 6-2 loss to Chelsea last weekend and a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal the previous week.

Johnstone Eyed as Ramsdale Alternative

Another option for Gary O’Neil

According to MailOnline, Sam Johnstone is another option for Wolves, after the 31-year-old was stripped of his No. 1 shirt at Selhurst Park this summer.

Former Man United shot-stopper Dean Henderson was given Johnstone’s shirt number and started in Crystal Palace’s opening two Premier League matches ahead of the Preston-born goalkeeper.

Johnstone is now reportedly allowed to leave, after manager Oliver Glasner made it clear that Henderson will be his first-choice option for the 2024/25 campaign.

Since joining Palace from West Brom in 2022, Johnstone has made 34 appearances for the Eagles across all competitions, keeping 11 clean sheets in the process.

Aaron Ramsdale and Sam Johnstone Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Ramsdale Johnstone Appearances 6 20 Goals conceded 5 27 Clean sheets 2 6 Minutes played 540 1,797

Arsenal have already lined up a replacement if Ramsdale decides to leave ahead of the transfer deadline, with Espanyol’s Joan Garcia in contention to join as David Raya’s understudy.

According to MailOnline, the Gunners are now considering lower offers to help Ramsdale kickstart his career away from the Emirates, with several Premier League clubs showing interest.

Wolves Identify Pedro Neto Replacement

Wolves have identified Ajax starlet Carlos Forbs as their first-choice option to replace Pedro Neto at Molineux, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

With Galatasaray ace Wilfried Zaha among the options, Forbs is thought to be leading the list of candidates to join in place of the Portuguese winger before the transfer deadline.

According to Romano, Forbs appears to be keen on securing a return to English football, just 12 months after leaving Manchester City’s academy for Eredivisie giants Ajax, who have so far been reluctant to let the exciting winger depart this summer.

With an agreement yet to be reached, Wolves have started to explore alternatives, including ex-Crystal Palace ace Zaha, who was previously linked with a shock return to Selhurst Park.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-08-24.