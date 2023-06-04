Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to build on Julen Lopetegui’s successful half-season with the Molineux outfit in 2023/24.

The Spanish head coach has steered Wolves from the bottom of the league to Premier League safety, and alongside sporting director Matt Hobbs will now be looking towards the upcoming summer transfer market.

However, with the club having the luxury of a Category One status academy to choose from, the manager has several talented prospects he can utilise should he need to beef out his squad next season.

Bearing in mind the success of Hugo Bueno’s spell in the first team on top of Ryan Giles’ impressive season in the Championship with Middlesbrough, the club have produced some top talent in recent years.

Let’s look at five options Lopetegui could look at from the U23 and U18 squads next term, that may well save Wolves millions by favouring faith in youth over paying out small fortunes for additional squad players.

Joe Hodge – Central Midfielder

Having already been given a spell in the first team this season, Joe Hodge will be hoping to cement himself as part of Lopetegui’s matchday squad next term after succumbing to the additions of Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes in January.

With Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho set to depart the West Midlands this summer, a midfield berth could open up for the 20-year-old, who started in Lopetegui’s first two matches in charge of the West Midlands outfit.

Generally operating as a centre-midfielder, Hodge showed glimpses of promise during his time with the senior squad and could have staked a claim to be a regular member of the matchday team sheet had Lemina and Gomes not been signed in the winter.

And Hodge will know that the next season could be a pivotal moment in his chances of a successful Premier League career and will hope Lopetegui keeps a keen eye on his development.

Dexter Lembikisa – Right-back

Another player who has been given a glimpse of first-team action this season, Dexter Lembikisa acquitted himself well in his 22 minutes of Premier League action in Wolves’ 2-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in November.

The right-back possesses blistering pace and can stop opposition wingers whilst also carrying an attacking threat of his own in the final third of the pitch.

And the 19-year-old has already made his bow on the international stage, having earned three caps for Jamaica over the March break.

Lopetegui could have a spot up for grabs at right-back next season, with the long-tern futures of Nelson Semedo and Jonny Castro Otto looking uncertain at best - their deals will expire in 2025 - indicating that the Filton-born talent has the opportunity for more appearances in the matchday squad next term.

Nathan Fraser – Striker

Aged just 18, Nathan Fraser finds himself at an earlier stage of his development than Hodge and Lembikisa.

However, the centre-forward has shown glimpses of promise and could be handed a place in Lopetegui’s matchday squad next term, with the futures of Diego Costa, Raul Jimenez, Sasa Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva up in the air.

Costa's contract expires this summer, Jimenez has been tipped to leave, and it remains to be seen what shape Kalajdzic is in after a serious injury.

The 2005-born talent found himself on the bench in Wolves’ 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion in November but has enjoyed some success in the youth sides this term.

With Wolves targeting Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres in the upcoming transfer window, the Republic of Ireland U19 international may find opportunities limited at Molineux.

But should he impress throughout pre-season, Lopetegui may be willing to take a look at the youngster heading into the 2023/24 season.

Tyler Roberts – Winger

Like Lembikisa, Tyler Roberts is another Wolves prospect who has made his international bow for Jamaica, having recently penned a contract extension until 2025 after impressing for the U21 team this season.

With Adama Traore set to leave Molineux at the expiry of his contract this season, whilst Daniel Podence and Hwang Hee-chan have struggled for match action, the 19-year-could look to showcase his talents to Lopetegui in pre-season and earn himself a place in the senior squad.

The Walsall-born star bagged his first goal in senior competition this season, bagging in the U21’s EFL Trophy group stage victory at Stockport County in September.

And the wide man will hope to progress next season and stake a claim for first-team football.

Josh Esen – Winger/Attacking midfielder

Another starlet on the Wolves production to sign a contract extension with the West Midlands outfit, Josh Esen will look to earn regular minutes in the U21 side before thoughts of an appearance in the first-team squad enter his mind.

However, the one-cap Wales U18 international offers a versatility that the Wanderers’ current forward options lack, with the former Llanelli Town prospect capable of playing both on the left and right wing and in the number ten role just behind the striker.

A breakthrough into Lopetegui’s side remains unlikely in the immediate future.

Still, an injury crisis at Molineux could force the former Sevilla head coach’s hand and encourage him to dip into the club’s impressive youth set-up.