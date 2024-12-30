Wolverhampton Wanderers have identified Lens defender Kevin Danso as their top centre-back target for January, according to Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas.

Wolves are reportedly 'already working' on signing the Austrian international next month after making centre-back their priority area to strengthen in early 2025.

Having gone unbeaten under new manager Vitor Pereira in their last three games, the Molineux hierarchy are now hoping to support the Portuguese tactician as much as they can during the January transfer window and may even sign two central defenders, according to Thomas.

Danso, who was linked with a Lens exit earlier in December, spent time at the Reading and MK Dons academies as a youngster and played the 2020/21 season on loan at Southampton, where he made six appearances in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old, labelled 'one of the best defenders in Ligue 1', was on the verge of joining Roma this summer but failed his medical and returned to Lens for his fourth season in Ligue 1.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Danso has made 126 appearances for Lens since joining in 2021, scoring four goals and registering six assists.

Wolves have improved considerably under Pereira in recent games, collecting seven points from a possible nine, and are now out of the bottom three following their unbeaten run.

However, the Molineux outfit are still poor defensively and are joint-first in goals conceded, having let in 42 in their first 19 games.

Former captain Max Kilman’s departure to West Ham in the summer has proven to be a major blow to Wolves’ backline, which also lost Yerson Mosquera to a long-term injury in October.

Despite the likes of Craig Dawson, Toti and Santiago Bueno being available, the Molineux chiefs are now expected to bring in at least one more defender in January, considering Pereira’s preference for playing with a three-centre-back system.

The Portuguese tactician, who penned an 18-month contract with Wolves earlier in December, is also facing the pressure of keeping his biggest names at the club in January, with forward Matheus Cunha now appearing on the radar of multiple Premier League clubs.

Related Wolves Want to Sign 'Unbelievable' Star for Vitor Pereira Wolves are back in the race for the shot-stopper, who is also on Tottenham's shortlist.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-12-24.