Wolves, Fulham and Ipswich are set to miss out on the signing of free agent and top target Dennis Praet, who is closing in on a return to former club Anderlecht, according to HITC Sport.

Praet left Leicester City this summer after his contract expired at the King Power Stadium, having started just six league games under Enzo Maresca during the Foxes' Championship winning campaign. The Belgian had a host of clubs monitoring him, looking to secure him on a new deal.

HITC reveal that Burnley held talks with the player, the Premier League trio were also interested in him. However, all four English sides are expected to miss out, as the 30-year-old has undergone medical tests ahead of a switch to Anderlecht, where the midfielder began his career.

Wolves to Miss Out on Praet

O'Neil wanted to bolster his midfield

Having suffered two defeats in their opening three Premier League games, including a humiliating 6-2 thrashing by Chelsea, Wolves have certainly not started the new season strongly. Manager Gary O'Neil may feel his squad lacks depth in certain areas, despite the late arrivals of Andre and Carlos Forbs from Fluminese and Ajax respectively.

Indeed, it's understood that the English head coach wants to utilise the free agent market to bolster his midfield cohort, and has identified Praet as the most viable option. The former Bournemouth man believes the Belgium international has the requisite quality and experience to provide cover and competition for the likes of Andre, Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes.

However, it now appears that Wolves will miss out on Praet, with the midfielder closing on a move to Anderlecht.

The former Leicester midfielder made 182 appearances for the Belgian Pro-League side between 2011 and 2017, and has reportedly turned down approaches from several English clubs to return to his home nation.

Having made over 107 appearances for Leicester, including 64 in the Premier League, Praet would've provided a reliable squad option for O'Neil at the heart of Wolves' midfield having been described as "outstanding" by Brendan Rodgers. However, his decision to drop down a level in order to play a more prominent role with his first club means the West Midlanders may be forced to pivot to other options if they still feel they need another player in this position.

Adrien Rabiot remains on the market as a free agent, although the Frenchman's wage demands may prove too costly for Wolves, and Manchester United are reportedly still in the mix to sign the player.

Praet's Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 17 Minutes Played 618 Pass Accuracy 85.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.64 Key Passes Per 90 2.17 Tackles Per 90 0.43 Interceptions Per 90 0.72

Jose Sa Could Still Leave Wolves

The Goalkeeper is surplus to requirements

While a further addition could still be on the cards, a potential shock departure from Molineux hasn't been ruled out. Wolves secured the signing of goalkeeper Sam Johnstone late in the window, with the ex-Crystal Palace number one expected to be O'Neil's first choice in between the sticks.

As a result of this last minute acquisition, Jose Sa is surplus to requirements, and reports have emerged suggesting the West Midlands club could sanction a departure for the Portuguese keeper. The Saudi Arabian transfer window remains open until early October, and several Saudi-Pro League clubs are said to be eyeing Sa, with O'Neil willing to let the player go as he still has Daniel Bentley, an apt deputy for Johnstone, on his books.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 07/09/2024