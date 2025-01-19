Premier League relegation battlers Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City are set to battle it out for Serbian goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic, according to Fichajes.

Dmitrovic has been excellent for Leganes this season, impressing between the sticks at the Estadio Municipal Butarque. The veteran shot-stopper has kept five clean sheets in 14 games across competitions, including an impressive display in a 1-0 win over Barcelona.

The 32-year-old, previously hailed as a 'La Liga legend', joined as a free agent last summer after leaving Sevilla when his contract expired. His consistent performances have grabbed Wolves and Leicester's attention amid their relegation scrap.

Marko Dmitrovic Stats (La Liga 2024-25) Appearances 14 Clean Sheets 5 Goals Conceded Per Game 1.6 Saves Per Game 3.6 (70%) Successful Runs Out Per Game 0.6 (100%) Saves Made 51

Wolves and Leicester Could Swoop For Dmitrovic

An Offer Of Around £1.7M Might Be Enough

Wolves and Leicester are eyeing Dmitrovic to bolster their goalkeeping options. The Serb could cost around €2 million (£1.7 million), which would be no issue for either Premier League club. He's focused on Leganes, who are in a relegation battle themselves, but he has previous experience in English football after spending a season on loan at Charlton Athletic a decade ago.

Jose Sa, 32, has reclaimed the number one jersey at Molineux, reportedly to the surprise of Sam Johnstone, who'd been first-choice shot-stopper this season until Vitor Pereira's arrival. His club, who sit 17th and have shipped 48 goals, the joint-worst record in the English top flight alongside Leicester.

Ruud van Nistelrooy is feeling the pressure at the King Power amid a dismal run since he succeeded Steve Cooper. His Foxes are 19th, two points from safety after 22 games. Mads Hermansen could do with more competition, but he'll be staying put after the club reportedly demanded £35 million from Chelsea who have shown interest.

It's believed that both clubs view Dmitrovic as a market opportunity at a fee that won't put a massive dent in their finances. He has valuable experience that could help Pereira and Van Nistelrooy as they try to keep their respective clubs in the Premier League.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 19/01/2025.

