Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City are in talks over a surprise swap deal involving Conor Coady and Craig Dawson, journalist John Percy has revealed.

The two Premier League clubs are reportedly in early discussions over a deadline day move that would see Coady return to Wolves and Dawson link up with Ruud van Nistelrooy at Leicester.

According to Percy, no agreement has been reached between the two clubs yet, but talks are ongoing ahead of today’s transfer deadline.

Coady, who joined Leicester from Wolves in July 2023, made 317 appearances during his eight years at Molineux, including 186 in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old has struggled for regular game time at the King Power Stadium this season, starting just eight top-flight games and making two substitute appearances.

Dawson, who signed for Wolves from West Ham in January 2023, has also been out of the rotation recently, missing the last five Premier League matches.

The 34-year-old last started for Wolves on December 29 in their 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur and has made 16 appearances in total this season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-02-25.