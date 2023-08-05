Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently in a ‘crazy situation’, as Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor claims the club are unable to compete with the likes of Bournemouth in the race for Bristol City ace Alex Scott.

Wolves were on the verge of breaking into the top flight’s top six in yesteryear, though Taylor believes they may instead face a relegation battle this season.

Wolves news - latest

The Mirror have claimed that Julen Lopetegui is considering his role at the Premier League club, which would be a massive blow to their aspirations of retaining their status in the league.

The former Real Madrid boss has been credited with revamping a struggling outfit as he steered them to a respectable 13th place finish last season.

Fed up with the club’s financial woes, he is reportedly angered by having to lose Nathan Collins, Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez without finding worthy replacements.

According to MailOnline, at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, Lopetegui was poised to hold talks with Wolves chiefs to discuss his future in his role as he claimed he was unaware of the bubbling Financial Fair Play issues.

He said: “I have had that meeting [with chairman Jeff Shi] and there are some Financial Fair Play problems I didn’t know before.

"I hope we will solve this issue. It’s very difficult to compete in the Premier League without investment.”

However, The Athletic reported that – despite the 56-year-old’s FFP concerns – he is willing to remain in his position for the foreseeable future, at least.

What did Ryan Taylor say about Wolves’ financial situation?

Taylor worries about Wolves in terms of their pursuit for Bristol City's Scott, considering fellow Premier League side Bournemouth are also in the running.

The Daily Express journalist made a bold claim that Wolves have ‘virtually no money’, which seems crazy seeing as they were on the cusp of becoming one of the league’s top sides.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “From what I’ve dug into, it’s not a formality that Bournemouth get Alex Scott, still. That said, I just think Wolves virtually do not have any money at the moment, which is a crazy situation really, because I think I’ve mentioned to GIVEMESPORT before that Wolves were obviously a team that were knocking on the top six not so long ago, and you just look at their team now, and it’s just so dull. I do fear for Wolves in terms of relegation.”

All The Latest Transfer News: Done Deals, Gossip And Rumours

What next for Wolves?

The club’s first port of call will to be to tie Lopetegui down to ensure the Spaniard doesn’t leave, especially given his wealth of managerial expertise.

After that, it will be attempting to fend off Bournemouth for Bristol City midfielder Scott, though The Telegraph have reported that the seaside outfit have already hijacked the move with a £25m proposal, leaving Lopetegui's Wolves in the dark.

However, to heighten Lopetegui’s anger further, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves may have to consider selling both Pedro Neto and Matheus Nunes if a reasonable offer for the Portuguese duo is tabled.

Wolves’ financial constraints are cause for concern for those associated with the club and the exodus of quality this window places further doubt on their ability to avoid relegation to the second-tier once again.