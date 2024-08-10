Highlights Wolves are targeting Porto's Galeno to replace Chelsea-bound Pedro Neto.

Galeno has scored 31 goals in his last two seasons for Porto, and is also a target for Nottingham Forest.

Wolves may consider Ajax's Carlos Forbs as an alternative to Galeno.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have joined Nottingham Forest in the race to sign Porto winger Galeno, as they look to find a replacement for Chelsea-bound Pedro Neto, according to HITC Sport.

Chelsea agreed a £54 million deal with Wolves for Neto yesterday, with the player's medical scheduled ahead of the blockbuster move. Despite relentless injury issues, the Portugal international has been one of the West Midlands club's most important players in recent seasons, scoring twice and registering nine assists in just 18 Premier League starts last season.

As a result of this significance to Gary O'Neil's team, the wide forward will need replacing, and urgently, with their league season commencing in a week. HITC Sport have indicated that Galeno, who has a £51 million release clause, has been identified as a potential successor to Neto, with talks being held with Porto over the possibility of the signing.

Wolves Eye Galeno to Replace Neto

They'll face competition from Forest

Earning his first move to Europe in 2016 at the age of 18, Galeno joined Porto, where he initially struggled to breakthrough into the first team. Eventually being sold to Braga, the Brazilian established himself in the Primeira Liga, scoring 24 goals in 115 appearances for the Northern Portuguese outfit.

This merited a switch back to Porto in a €9 million deal, where he has since developed into a frightening winger. Scoring 31 goals across his last two seasons for the 2004 Champions League winners, the 24-year-old is now attracting interest from the Premier League, having been described as 'outrageous' by TNT Sport last season after his winning goal against Arsenal in the knockout stages.

Wolves are in the market for an explosive wide man that carries goal threat, and have pinpointed Galeno as a target. According to HITC Sport, the Midlanders will rival Forest in a move for the Portuguese citizen.

The Nottingham-based side had a deal for CA Talleres' Ramon Sosa lined up, although the £16 million proposed move has stalled, and thus Nuno Espirito Santo has turned his attention to Galeno. The winger put pen to paper on a new deal at the Estadio de Dragao in January, an agreement that included a £51 million release clause.

It remains to be seen whether either English side will muster the finances to trigger this clause, with both likely to negotiate in the hope of securing a deal at a lower fee. However, Wolves are expecting to be flush with cash in the coming days once Neto's switch to Stamford Bridge is over the line, so are the more likely to meet the £51 million price tag.

Galeno's Primeira Liga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 31 Goals 9 Assists 7 Shots Per 90 2.98 Expected Goals Per 90 0.37 Key Passes Per 90 1.89 Expected Assists Per 90 0.23 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.33

Wolves Also Looking at Carlos Forbs

The Ajax winger is seen as an alternative

With a move for Galeno ultimately in the balance, a cheaper alternative could be eyed instead. Wolves are reportedly eyeing Ajax's Carlos Forbs as a potential Neto replacement, with the Dutch side said to be willing to accept a suitable offer for the Manchester City graduate.

Forbes only joined the Eredivisie outfit in a £17 million deal last summer, having scored 21 goals and registered 11 assists in the under-23 Premier League in the 2022/23 season. His debut campaign in the Netherlands proved not quite as productive, scoring three goals and providing five assists in 1,410 minutes of action in all competitions.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 10/08/2024