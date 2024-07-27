Highlights Atalanta have opened talks with Kevin Danso's entourage over a deal, while Wolves and West Ham are also interested.

The West Midlands club are seeking a replacement for the departed Max Kilman, and have identified Danso as a potential option.

Gary O'Neil is also facing the possible exodus of star players, with Pedro Neto, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Joao Gomes all potentially following Kilman out the door.

Wolves are interested in RC Lens defender Kevin Danso, but will face competition from West Ham and Atalanta for his signature, according to FootMercato journalist Sebastien Denis.

Danso has thrived in recent seasons for Lens, playing a pivotal role in the Ligue 1 outfit's 2022/23 campaign, which saw them secure a Champions League place for the following year. This, combined with his impressive exploits for Austria during Euro 2024, have prompted significant interest in the 25-year-old.

Atalanta are said to be currently leading the race to sign the centre-back, having opened talks with the player's entourage, while Wolves and West Ham are also looking to initiate a move, with the defender having a £21million price tag on his head. The West Midlands club are eager to find a replacement for Max Kilman, who left Molineux for the Hammers earlier this summer, and have identified Dano as a possible option.

Wolves Looking at Danso

The defender is contracted at Lens until 2027

Having spent time in the academy at MK Dons, Danso joined Augsburg in 2014 as a youngster. The Voitsberg-born man developed with the Bundesliga club, and eventually joined Lens after brief loan spells at Southampton and Fortuna Duseldorf.

Establishing himself in Ligue 1, the technical defender has developed into a dependable centre-back, described by Football analyst Ben Mattinson as "having everything" and possessing "the physicality and pace" to excel at the top level. Now, at 25, he's wanted by a number of clubs, with Atalanta, Wolves and West Ham cited as the most likely suitors.

Writing on X, reporter Denis broke the news that the Bergamo side have initiated contact with the player's representatives, while the two English clubs are interested:

With Newcastle and Arsenal tipped to sign the Austria international back in January, the pedigree is certainly there for Lens to demand a significant fee. Given he has three years remaining on his contract and is a pivotal part of Les Sang's back line, the Ligue 1 club have told him he can only leave if someone pays £21million.

Gary O'Neil is desperate to reinforce his defence, with Kilman's exit opening a glaring vacancy at the heart of their back line. The English manager has just Craig Dawson, Toti Gomes and Santiago Bueno left at his disposal, so the signing of Danso may become a necessary addition they're willing to invest drastically in.

Danso's Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 30 Pass Accuracy 87.7% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.51 Passes into the Final Third Per 90 4.14 Progressive Carries Per 90 0.92 Tackles Per 90 0.81 Interceptions Per 90 0.78 Clearances Per 90 3.9 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.86

Wolves Could Lose Neto, Ait-Nouri and Gomes

The Midlands side are facing an exodus of star players

While O'Neil will be desperate to improve his squad in order to build on a promising debut campaign at Molineux, he may be facing the significant challenge of merely maintaining the current level. Kilman has gone, while other star players like Pedro Neto, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Joao Gomes have been heavily linked with moves away.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in both Neto and Ait-Nouri, and are plotting a sensational £98 million double swoop for the pair. Meanwhile, the Reds are also said to be considering a move for Gomes, while Tottenham also admire the Brazilian.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 27/07/2024