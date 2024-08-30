Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to announce the double signing of Andre and Carlos Forbs, according to journalist Liam Keen.

The Midlands outfit have been working late to try and secure some new additions before the end of the transfer window. With Pedro Neto departing for Chelsea earlier in the window, a new winger was always going to be a priority, while they're also set to add another body in the middle of the park.

Wolves Set to Confirm Double Deal

Andre and Forbs will sign

According to journalist Keen, Wolves are set to announce the signings of Forbs and Andre. The reporter adds that they are now unlikely to make any other additions despite trying to bring in a defender.

"Andre and Carlos Forbs are due to be Wolves' last signings today. Announcements on the way. Wolves tried for a late centre-back deal but couldn't get it over the line. Unlikely to get anything done now."

Forbs will arrive as a new winger at Molineux to replace Neto, while Andre gives O'Neil another option in midfield. It's an exciting end to the window for Wolves fans, but they might be disappointed not to have added another centre-back.

Wolves Fail to Replace Max Kilman

He joined West Ham this summer

Wolves lost Max Kilman to West Ham United earlier in the summer transfer window, so there could be a disappointment internally that they were unable to get a deal for a new defender over the line. Kilman was a key figure under O'Neil, but the Wolves boss will have to deal with what he's got at the back.

Barring any late twists, it looks as though Forbs and Andre could be the final additions for Wolves this summer.