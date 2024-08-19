Wolverhampton Wanderers are still in need of replacing Max Kilman after his departure at the start of the transfer window - and that could come in the form of Anel Ahmedhodzic, with the Sheffield United star being linked with a move to Molineux in a bid to take over the reins from the Englishman.

Wolves have a huge two weeks ahead of them having arguably weakened their squad yet again this summer, with last year's window having seen Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Matheus Nunes leave - and in order to stop going backwards, the club need to bring in reinforcements over the summer. There are a number of options available to them from lower divisions or abroad, with plenty of stars willing to join the Premier League but finding the right player is imperative - and that could be in the form of Ahmedhodzic, who has been touted with a move.

Anel Ahmedhodzic 'Monitored' by Wolves

The Premier League outfit need a centre-back

A report from Football Insider states that Wolves are monitoring Ahmelhodzic's situation at Sheffield United, with the 25-year-old centre-back high on Gary O'Neil's shortlist as we enter the final two weeks of the transfer window.

Sources from the publication suggest that Wolves are ready to test United's nerve with a bid for their Bosnian defender, with Molineux chiefs thinking that the 6 foot 5 star could be the perfect replacement for departed skipper Kilman, who moved to West Ham United for £40million earlier in the transfer window.

Anel Ahmedhodzic's Premier League statistics - Sheff. Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 31 6th Goals 2 7th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.6 6th Clearances Per Game 4.3 3rd Interceptions Per Game 1.1 =3rd Match rating 6.28 17th

Ahmedhodzic was instrumental for the Blades back in their 2022/23 Championship promotion season, and despite the entire club performing poorly last season, he will likely step up to the mark again in the summer - with the former Malmo star having featured in both matches against Preston North End and Queens Park Rangers so far in the current campaign.

Wolves have already completed deals for Rodrigo Gomes, Pedro Lima, Tommy Doyle and Jorgen Strand Larsen this summer but with Pedro Neto having departed the club alongside Kilman, that has given them a heightened transfer budget and as a result, they could make a move for the Blades star who joined the club back in 2022 - just three years after he was let go by Nottingham Forest just three years prior.

Ahmedhodzic Would be a Great Signing

The centre-back has showed promise

Ahmedhodzic would be an inspired signing for Wolves. He was levels above the rest in the Championship in his first season at the club, scoring six goals in the second-tier as the Blades came second behind Burnley to clinch promotion in his first campaign - and though they suffered relegation last season, he has shown his credentials on the continental stage with Malmo in the Champions League and with Bosnia, making 24 caps for his country.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ahmedhodzic made a cap for Sweden before switching alliances.

Wolves are in desperate need of a centre-back with only Yerson Mosquera, Craig Dawson and Toti Gomes as first-team options, with Nigel Lonwijk and Ki-Jana Hoever as youth options. Premier League experience would be key at this point and though Ahmedhodzic's arrival would only come with one year of top-flight behind him, he certainly has the talent to exceed.

