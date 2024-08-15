Wolverhampton Wanderers are among several clubs interested in Ansu Fati, whom Barcelona are expected to offload before the transfer window slams shut on August 30, according to SPORT.

The 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Brighton, is now among the unwanted players at Camp Nou and, alongside Clement Lenglet, is ready to be sold this summer.

According to reports in Spain, Barcelona are exploring several options for Fati, including another season-long loan, with several clubs across Europe interested, including Sevilla, Benfica, Marseille and Wolves.

The Spanish winger’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is reportedly working on a transfer solution for Fati, with Barcelona obligated to offload players to register new signings, including Dani Olmo, who signed a long-term deal last month.

Mendes has played a part in Wolves’ player and coaching acquisitions in recent years, with several of his clients joining the Molineux outfit, including the likes of Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota, Joao Moutinho and manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Ansu Fati Linked with Premier League Return

Wolves are among the clubs interested

Rumoured not to be in Hansi Flick’s long-term plans, Fati is expected to depart Barcelona again, weeks after returning from a season-long loan at Brighton.

Fati, who was promoted to Barcelona’s first team in 2020, never lived up to the hype at Camp Nou and could be available for a reduced fee this summer, reportedly amounting to £34m.

The talented wide-attacker, who still has three years left on his deal with Barcelona, struggled to impress in the Premier League last season, making just three starts for Brighton in an injury-hampered campaign.

Barcelona have so far struggled to find a club willing to take on Fati’s considerable wages, with the winger reportedly earning around £230k-a-week. According to SPORT, another loan move could be on the cards, with several clubs in Europe keen, including Wolves, who are being considered as a ‘wildcard option’.

Ansu Fati Brighton Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes played Premier League 19 2 0 511 Europa League 6 2 1 368 FA Cup 1 0 0 70 EFL Cup 1 0 0 45

The Molineux outfit have had a quiet transfer window so far regarding arrivals – four have joined, including Celta Vigo striker Jorgen Strand Larsen and Braga winger Rodrigo Gomes.

Wolves’ summer moves signal the club is building for the future, and signing the 21-year-old Fati would be a step in that direction.

Wolves Eye Max Kilman Replacement

Bargain £12m defender Oumar Solet considered

Wolves have identified RB Salzburg defender Oumar Solet as a replacement for Max Kilman, who joined West Ham United, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Gary O’Neil is keen to fill the glaring vacancy left by their ever-reliable captain, who missed just one Premier League game in the last two years.

According to GMS sources, Solet has now been identified as an alternative for Kilman – the 24-year-old has a year remaining on his contract and Salzburg are only demanding £12m for his services.

The 6 ft 4 in imposing defender impressed in the Austrian Bundesliga last season, making 27 appearances and scoring two goals.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-08-24.