Highlights Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League after a 2-0 victory away against Wolves.

Goals from Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard secured three points for the Gunners.

Kai Havertz was man of the match on the night, producing a composed performance in midfield for the north London side.

Arsenal returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Saturday night. A speculative goal from Leandro Trossard at the end of the first half separated the sides, before Martin Odegaard added another late in the game to guarantee all three points.

The opener came with perfect timing for the Gunners, who were almost made to rue their possession dominance on the half-hour mark when Joao Gomes produced an early scare by pinching the ball off an indecisive Jakub Kiwior, forcing an instinctive save onto the post by David Raya.

But whereas missed chances were a regular occurrence in the previous two games, Trossard's sliced strike into the top right corner ensured Arsenal would make things more comfortable for themselves in the West Midlands going into the break.

In the second half, one-way traffic ensued, but the football on display remained largely uninspiring. The Old Gold, under Gary O'Neil's tutelage, racked up nervy minutes late on when substitutes gave them second wind - but Odegaard's late goal secured the win and pushed the Gunners back to the summit of the Premier League.

Key Match Statistics Wolves Stats Arsenal 45% Possession 55% 3 Shots on target 9 2 Shots off target 15 1 Corners 2 14 Fouls 9 3 Yellow cards 2

Wolves Player Ratings

GK - Jose Sa - 7/10

Made several comfortable saves at the start of the half. Showed confidence on the ball and leadership qualities to organise his defenders under pressure - couldn't do much about Trossard's goal into the top corner.

CB - Toti Gomes - 6/10

As the first player to pick up a yellow card, the Wolves central defender struggled to keep up with play at times. Improved in the second half but the damage was done early into the game.

CB - Max Kilman - 6/10

Wolves' best defender, Kilman made some important blocks and marked Arsenal's attackers out of the game on plenty of occasions.

CB - Santiago Bueno - 6/10

Did what was asked of him but couldn't help prevent the Gunners from marching to victory. He was at fault for not clearing Jesus' trip in the box that led to the goal.

LM - Hugo Bueno - 6/10

Defensively sound, but had no attacking say as his side struggled on the left flank in comparison to his opposite teammates.

CM - Joao Gomes - 7/10

Hounding Kiwior, Gomes came closest to scoring out of either side in the first 40 minutes, with his speed and reaction time forcing his marker into a mistake before drawing the opposition goalkeeper into an instinctive save. His impact on the game dwindled in the second half as he tired.

CM - Boubacar Traore - 7/10

In the middle of the park, Traore cut a figure of placidity. Showcasing neat footwork and fluid team play, he combined his on-the-ball skills with a knack for winning the ball to thwart Arsenal attacks. By far Wolves' best player in the first period

RM - Matt Doherty - 6/10

Found some joy on the right flank but often laid the ball off to teammates before making a big enough influence himself.

LW - Tommy Doyle - 7/10

The 22-year-old cropped up in all areas of the pitch and used his passing range to keep the Old Gold ticking. He was particularly key in the short spells his side held the sway of possession, pumping the ball up-field from deep.

ST - Hwang Hee-Chan - 6/10

Hooked in the 50th minute, the South Korean international played well when dropping deep to receive passes to feet. But with limited forays forward, change was needed as he tired quickly.

RW - Tawanda Chirewa - 6/10

The injuries to some meant opportunity for others - earning his first Premier League start, he didn't do anything wrong, but failed to get on the ball as often as he would have hoped.

Sub - Mario Lemina - 6/10

Largely thanks to the swing in momentum throughout the second half, Lemina had little to no chance to do anything of note when replacing Hwang Hee-Chan - but he did manage to create half a chance when he cut inside and shot straight into Raya's grateful gloves with 20 minutes left.

Sub - Rayan Ait-Nouri - 6/10

Played a massive role in racking up nervy minutes late on. His energy from the right flank position offered Wolves a second wind but to no real success in the end.

Sub - Pablo Sarabia - 5/10

Played out a quiet late cameo.

Arsenal Player Ratings

GK - David Raya - 7/10

Made a fine save to stop a sure-fire Wolves goal against the run of play - wasn't needed on too many other occasions throughout the rest of the night.

LB - Jakub Kiwior - 6/10

Fine in possession - but the Gunners' left back issues defensively made another appearance. Kiwior struggled with balls in behind, with poor decision-making a key area of improvement after almost gifting Gomes the opener.

CB - Gabriel - 7/10

Like much of his defensive teammates, he wasn't called into action too many times. But when needed, he never showed signs of allowing opposition attackers a sight at goal.

CB - William Saliba - 7/10

Assured as ever, Saliba looked steady throughout the night and did as much as he could when given limited opportunity to show his abilities.

RB - Ben White - 7/10

A commendable passing success rate of 95.8% led to another confident showing from White. A quietly decent performance

CM - Kai Havertz - 8/10

Operating in midfield again, the German was all-action, being the main creative force for Arsenal from the get-go. Hold-up play and general movement in and around the box caused the opposition a lot of problems. His floating in-swinger towards Jesus catalysed the move for the deadlock breaker. He also assisted Odegaard's added time deficit-doubler.

CM - Declan Rice - 7/10

Wasteful shots from afar to no avail didn't do his teammates any favours, and a yellow card capsulised an insignificant start to the night for the £110m signing. He improved as the game trudged on, with the tempo and limited need for a hero allowing Rice to play his usual game late on and deliver the edge to holding out for the win.

CM - Martin Odegaard - 7/10

Wasn't up to his lofty standards and was the least creative of the midfield three. Again, didn't do an awful lot wrong, but he also didn't offer much by way of being a difference maker - in essence, his slow showing summarised the fixture's lacklustre entertainment factor. A goal out of nowhere in the end brings his score up, but doesn't account for a drop in standards.

LW - Leandro Trossard - 7/10

With a little slice of luck, Trossard's miskicked strike opened the scoring emphatically. In off the upright, the difference maker put his side into a much-needed lead at the end of the half despite an otherwise quiet game. He was subbed off in the 72nd minute.

ST - Gabriel Jesus - 7/10

Assisting Leandro Trossard, Jesus did well to create something out of nothing after stumbling in the box, before setting up the first goal of the night. Didn't get on the ball too often in the second period before being replaced by Partey, but his part in the goal cannot be understated.

RW - Bukayo Saka - 6/10

Made some decent runs beyond the last man but showed a lot of fatigue throughout. Clearly in need of a rest, the winger was the Gunners' least effective route to goal. Things could have gone differently had he found the target in added time to alleviate pressure mounting on his side.

Sub - Gabriel Martinelli - 5.5/10

Offered very little off the bench and will feel disappointed not to have got on the ball very often. He missed a big chance in the unimportant last kick of the game.

Sub - Thomas Partey - 6/10

Shored up the defence late on, but limited minutes meant he couldn't show his true worth.

Man of the Match

Kai Havertz

The German, adapting to his new midfield role, was the go-getter for his side. In and around the box, he proved the most effective player on the pitch. In fine margins, he played a role in both goals as his creative freedom helped Arsenal edge past a rugged Wolves defence.

Having made the move across London from Chelsea in the summer, Havertz finally looks to be growing into the player that Mikel Arteta thought he could be. However, the German will now have to build on this performance, and could come back to haunt his old club when the Emirates hosts the Blues on Tuesday 23rd April.