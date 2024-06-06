Highlights VAR will remain in the Premier League after a vote (19-1 ratio) but there have been positive discussions amid the aim for significant improvements in transparency and efficiency.

Premier League clubs push for changes in VAR operation, including reducing delays, maintaining accuracy, and enhancing fan experience.

Wolves, the only club in favour of removing VAR, now feel as though PGMOL will implement a higher threshold for VAR intervention.

The vote to remove VAR from the Premier League has failed at a ratio of 19 to 1. Wolves, who put forward the initial proposal, were the only club to vote in favour of the notion.

It has, however, been viewed as a positive process. Indeed, there is a feeling that it has provoked a very healthy debate. The meeting took around one hour with Premier League clubs pushing hard for VAR improvements to be made in an open and positive dialogue.

Notably, both PGMOL head Howard Webb and Chief Football Officer at the Premier League Tony Scholes came under pressure from clubs. There is a desire for quick and meaningful improvements to be made, even if the overwhelming desire is for the technology to remain.

In a statement following the vote, the Premier League noted:

"While VAR produces more accurate decision-making, it was agreed that improvements should be made for the benefit of the game and supporters."

Discussions Understood to Have Focused on Six Key Areas:

Maintaining a high threshold for VAR intervention to deliver greater consistency and less interruptions to the flow of the game.

Reducing delays to the game, primarily through the introduction of semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) and the maintained high threshold for VAR intervention.

Improving fan experience through a reduction in the delays, in-stadium announcements from referees after a post-VAR change of decision and where possible, an enhanced offering of big screen replays to include all VAR interventions.

Working with PGMOL on the implementation of more robust VAR training to improve consistency, including an emphasis on speed of process while preserving accuracy.

Increasing transparency and communication around VAR – including expanded communications from Premier League Match Centre and through broadcast programming such as Match Officials Mic’d Up.

The delivery of a fan and stakeholder VAR communication campaign, which will seek to further clarify VAR’s role in the game to participants and supporters.

Wolves Reaction

Believe PGMOL will now raise threshold of VAR intervention

Although not coming as a surprise, Wolves are understood to have been left disappointed with the verdict but of the opinion that the hour-long talk has ultimately been positive. Despite not being successful with their plans to see VAR leave top-flight English football, there is a feeling that the PGMOL will now increase the threshold of VAR intervention.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wolves would have picked up two more points, finishing one place higher, had every VAR error been erased in 2023/24.

They also released a statement noting: “While we are disappointed with the outcome of the vote on the future of VAR at today’s Annual General Meeting, we acknowledge and accept the decision made by our fellow clubs and we are reassured that the Premier League is taking the concerns of clubs and supporters seriously.

“We welcome the commitment to improve VAR, particularly in areas that address delays, consistency, and fan experience. While we still believe that Premier League football would be superior for supporters, players, coaches and viewers without VAR, we think that these improvements are crucial for the integrity of the game and for enhancing the overall matchday experience for our supporters.

“Wolves remain committed to working closely with the Premier League and PGMOL to ensure that VAR continues to evolve and better serve the interests of football. We appreciate the efforts being made to address the issues that we have highlighted in our resolution and look forward to seeing whether the changes implemented this summer can reverse the decline in matchday experience for our fans, and respect for our officials.”

The Premier League and PGMOL also say they will "continue to lobby IFAB to allow greater flexibility in the Laws of the Game to allow live video and audio broadcast during VAR reviews."