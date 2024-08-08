Highlights Wolves want to sign Manor Solomon from Tottenham on a loan deal.

Ange Postecoglou wants to sell Solomon this summer, but accepts a temporary deal is more likely.

Wolves could lose Joao Gomes to Manchester United.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are eyeing a loan move for Tottenham's Manor Solomon this summer, but face competition from Brighton and Leicester for the winger, according to TBR Football.

Solomon endured a frustrating 2023/24 campaign, suffering a meniscus injury that kept him out for the majority of the season. Making just six appearances in all competitions and now deemed surplus to requirements in North London, Spurs are eager to sanction a move for the Israeli.

The likes of Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Timo Werner have all overtaken Solomon in the pecking order under Ange Postecoglou, while academy graduate Mikey Moore is breathing down the cohort of wingers' backs. Wolves are looking to acquire a replacement for the potentially departing Pedro Neto, and have identified Solomon as a possible option, with Spurs preferring to sell him permanently rather than agreeing a temporary deal.

Wolves Want to Sign Solomon

Solomon has looked 'rusty' in pre-season

Emerging through Israeli Premier League side Maccabi Petah Tikva's academy, Solomon earned his move to Europe, joining Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2019 in a deal worth an initial €6 million. The wide forward developed in Ukraine, making 106 appearances for the Donetsk outfit, catching the eyes of a number of clubs in the continent's top five leagues.

Garnering a reputation as a pacey winger with good dribbling ability, and described as "explosive" by Jamie Carragher, Solomon joined Fulham on loan and impressed in the 2022/23 season, which ultimately proved to be the catalyst for Tottenham to make their move last summer. However, after an initial encouraging start in North London, the 25-year-old suffered a significant injury that saw him ruled out from October until the end of last season.

According to TBR, the Israel international has returned to pre-season looking 'rusty', and Postecoglou has decided he's not part of his future plans. However, due to these fitness issues, the player's stock has fallen and attaining a fee for a permanent transfer appears unlikely.

Wolves have expressed an interest, with Gary O'Neil keen on adding quality to an attack that scored just 50 Premier League goals last season. Manchester City are reportedly 'set to hijack' Tottenham's move for Pedro Neto, with Solomon lined up as a potential successor to the Portuguese winger.

Neto, like Solomon, struggled with injury last season, but still managed to contribute to eleven goals last campaign for the West Midlanders. It's believed that O'Neil sees Solomon as possessing similar attributes to his current star wide man, and is keen on accelerating a deal with Spurs before the new season kicks off.

Solomon's Premier League Statistics 2022/23 (at Fulham) Appearances 19 Goals 4 Assists 0 Shots Per 90 1.73 Expected Goals Per 90 0.18 Key Passes Per 90 0.94 Expected Assists Per 90 0.11 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 2.97

Wolves Could Lose Gomes

Manchester United 'Appreciate' the player

O'Neil could be facing an exodus of star players this summer. Max Kilman has already departed Molineux for West Ham, while Neto is attracting plent of suitors, and Manchester United reportedly 'appreciate' midfielder Joao Gomes.

United have ended their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain's Manuel Ugarte, and could turn to Gomes as an alternative. Wolves value the Brazilian at £51.63 million, and could be willing to negotiate with the Red Devils if they're willing to make an offer in this region. The 23-year-old thrived for Gary O'Neil's side last season, making 38 appearances, scoring twice and registering one assist in all competitions.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 08/08/2024