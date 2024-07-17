Highlights Wolves have rejected a £50,000 bid from Arsenal for goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.

Talks are ongoing for Bentley's contract extension, in a bid to raise Arsenal's offer.

Bentley joining Arsenal could impact Aaron Ramsdale's future at the club.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have accepted big bids this summer for some of their stars, giving them chance to rebuild their squad further under Gary O'Neil - and with money in the bank, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the club are relaxed over the situation surrounding substitute goalkeeper Daniel Bentley - after Arsenal signalled their interest in the shot-stopper earlier in the month and submitted a bid worth just pennies for his signature.

Arsenal Have Had Daniel Bentley Bid Rejected

The goalkeeper could be on the move by the end of the window

Bentley was subject to a £50,000 bid by Arsenal earlier in the month, which was categorically and swiftly rejected by Wolves. The offer fell massively short of their valuation of their backup stopper, especially given that the west Midlands outfit would need to replace Bentley should he go and in a goalkeeper market, £50,000 is nowhere near enough to land someone under contract.

Daniel Bentley's Premier League games for Wolverhampton Wanderers, 2023/24 Fixture Outcome Arsenal vs Wolves 2-1 L Wolves vs Burnley 1-0 W West Ham vs Wolves 3-0 L Newcastle United vs Wolves 3-0 L Wolves vs Crystal Palace 1-3 L

Jose Sa is the first-choice keeper at Molineux, but Bentley does boast 260 appearances at Championship level and that alone is more than enough experience to act as a backup goalkeeper in the Premier League - especially with the goalkeeper only turning 31 years of age over the weekend.

Jacobs: Wolves "Relaxed" Over Bentley Situation

Arsenal have been in the market for a new goalkeeper

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs admitted that there had been internal talks between Bentley and Wolves over extending his contract - which would raise the asking price for Arsenal. He said:

"There's internal talks between Wolves and Bentley, because there is an option to extend Bentley's contract - which only has one year left - by a further two years. "Either that contract will be extended and will end the chapter because the player will decide that he simply wants to extend and stay, or it may be extended simply to protect the value. "And then Arsenal will ultimately have to treat the player - if they still want him - as if he's got three years left and not one year left. That will ultimately increase the number necessary in order to secure his signature. "Wolves are quite calm about the situation, they're not in a rush to sell. Ideally, they just want to keep the player and if Arsenal want Bentley, they're going to have to offer significantly more than their first rejected offer of £50,000."

Bentley Could Replace Aaron Ramsdale

The England international has been linked with a move

The signs of Bentley becoming an Arsenal player could mean that Aaron Ramsdale is on his way out of the Emirates Stadium after losing his place in the first-team to David Raya. Bentley's place as a second-choice goalkeeper at Wolves means that he could at least expect some form of first-team football, having played in seven games for the Molineux outfit last season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Daniel Bentley was released at 15 years of age by Arsenal

But if he was to join the Gunners and Ramsdale wasn't to depart, he would massively struggle for first-team football and it is extremely plausible that he wouldn't play throughout his entire Arsenal tenure, barring a long-term injury to either Raya or Ramsdale in the early stages of the season whilst the Gunners are in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Ramsdale has been linked with the likes of Newcastle United in the past with the Magpies in the market for a younger goalkeeper with better distrubution than Nick Pope.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-07-24.