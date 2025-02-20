Wolverhampton Wanderers fans will be dismayed by the news that new January signing Emmanuel Agbadou will be out for the next month after an injury picked up against Liverpool at Anfield over the weekend - but despite their relegation woes, there is one man that can come straight into the fold.

Agbadou was a winter signing from Ligue 1 outfit Stade Reims, and he's immediately come into the fold in the Black Country, starting and playing every minute in each of his first four games at the club. That saw them win one of the four, albeit losing the other three against European-chasing Newcastle United, Chelsea and Arsenal - but the win over Aston Villa saw him turn in a great performance to massively boost Wolves' chances of surviving in the top-flight.

Wolves Could Unleash Djiga Amid Injury Crisis

The Premier League club have suffered injury woes in recent days

However, an injury picked up against Liverpool meant that the Ivorian international was substituted on the hour mark on Merseyside - and boss Vitor Pereira will be forced to be without the former Reims captain for the next month, where his side will take on easier fixtures such as Fulham, Everton and bottom side Southampton.

Nasser Djiga's Champions League statistics - Red Star squad ranking, 24/25 season Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 8 =1st Goals 1 =5th Assists 1 =4th Clearances Per Game 3.1 3rd Interceptions Per Game 1.4 =2nd Match rating 6.42 11th

But despite his time on the sidelines, Wolves could introduce new man Nasser Djiga into the first-team after he also arrived on transfer deadline day from Serbian outfit Red Star Belgrade (Crvena Zvezda).

Djiga, 22, only joined Red Star in the summer after a successful loan move, but his impressive season saw him feature 27 times for the capital outfit, scoring three times including a goal and an assist against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

Although he was only on the bench for Wolves against Liverpool, he has a palpable amount of potential for the Molineux side to unlock - and with Agbadou out for a month, his chance will come against sides who aren't quite as good as those chasing the Champions League, like Wolves have had to face throughout January and February.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nasser Djiga has eight caps and one goal for Burkina Faso.

His debut could come against Bournemouth away from home this coming weekend, and if he can hit the ground running, the star - who was dubbed a 'duel monster' by @SerbFootyScout on X (formerly Twitter) - could hit the ground running and rightfully earn his Premier League berth to ease woes surrounding the West Midlands outfit at present.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-02-25.

